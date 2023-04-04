Many bank customers have lamented how monies are getting missing in their bank accounts.

While some have gotten resolution from their banks, many others are yet to have their monies returned to them.

In case your bank is not able to refund your money, these steps will help you attract the attention of the CBN.

Many customers have been victims of unauthorized transactions or missing money in their bank accounts. Especially in the last 3 months, there have also been hundreds of reports of PoS frauds and of customers making transfers and the money not reaching the receivers' bank accounts.

Everyday, a number of customers troop to their respective banks to lay out these complaints, hoping that the banks will quickly resolve the issues and return bank their money. Unfortunately, in most cases, resolution is not as simple as clicking a bunch of keys on the keyboard of computers.

While some customers have been lucky to get a refund in a week or two, others have been quite unlucky as the issues may be out of the control of the banks and may have to be investigated further.

Note that sometimes, the banks may not be culpable in some of these issues, as it may have been the fault of the customer who may have fallen prey to scammers by disclosing vital information or misplacing their ATM card or phones that have direct access to bank accounts.

Whatever the issues may be, it is only fair that all avenues to get back your money is explored. If you have exercised more than enough patience with your bank and have exhausted other options, it is only normal to escalate it to the apex bank for a possible final resolution.

When to make a complaint about your bank to the CBN

This article is based on the premise that you have already lodged your complaint before your bank and do not seem to have gotten a resolution.

The CBN expects the customer to direct his/her complaint to the bank/branch where the issue originated and then allow for a period of 2 weeks to a month, depending on the complaint to be resolved.

If the bank fails to engage the customer or resolve the complaint within 2 weeks or 30 days as the case may be, then the complaint must be reported to the Consumer Protection Department (CPD) of the CBN.

CBN's Consumer Protection Department's contact

The Consumer Protection Department of the CBN attends to all financial-related complaints so far it is against financial institutions including Commercial Banks, Microfinance Banks, Discount Houses, and Primary Mortgage Institutions.

The CPD can be contacted via the following channels:

Email: cpd@cbn.gov.ng

Phone call: +234 7002255226

Customers can lodge a complaint directly on the CBN website via this link.

Letter: Director, Consumer Protection Department, Central Bank of Nigeria, Central Business District, Abuja.

Note: Your letter can be submitted at the CBN headquarters mentioned above or at any of its branches nationwide.

How to write a concise and effective complaints letter to CBN

The CBN recommends that your letter must be concise and direct, containing the following information:

Name, Address, Contact Phone Number & E-mail of the Complainant;

Name of your Financial Institution;

Personal banking details (Do NOT include PIN & Passwords, please;)

History/Date of the transaction in dispute;

Amount claimed (if any);

Attach relevant documents to support your claim and;

Evidence to show that you have first lodged the complaint at your bank.

Interestingly, the CBN does not give a timeline for which your complaint will be resolved, but it is believed this will be done within the most reasonably possible time.

Even as the CBN attempts to resolve a customer's complaint, it also has the power to penalise a bank for failure to effectively resolve the complaint.

