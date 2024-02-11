A young Nigerian has cried out after she was threatened for criticising a product she wasn’t satisfied with after buying it

The single parent said she is scared because the manufacturer has reached out to her to pull down the post or get arrested

A public interest and human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, speaks on whether or not it's illegal to criticise a product one isn't satisfied with

Anonymous wrote:

I’m a single parent of three, and my life has been under serious threat after criticising a product on social media. I made a post about a brand of custard I bought being watery after several attempts.

The manufacturer has threatened me to pull down the post, or they will get me arrested. I’m scared and confused. Is giving feedback about someone's experience with a product is an offence?

Consumers are entitled to express their opinion

Inibehe Effiong is the former Convener at the Coalition of Human Rights Defenders and Principal Counsel/Head of the Chamber of the Inibehe Effiong Chambers.

Manufacturers do not have the right to forbid consumers from criticising or making negative reviews about their products.

Section 39 of the constitution gives every Nigerian the right to review and criticise.

To criticise a product after using it is an exercise of the constitutional right to freedom of expression. Every commodity that is sold and every service that is rendered is subject to review by a consumer.

A manufacturer cannot say a consumer is not permitted to criticize, review or make negative reviews.

As a matter of fact, even professional services are subject to criticism and review, including services rendered by government and government organizations. Even as lawyers or doctors, our services are subject to review by clients and patients respectively.

So, it is not for the service provider or the manufacturer to say that a consumer should not express an opinion. Every consumer is entitled to express an opinion of a product in the market.

In the Constitution, every matter cannot be reduced to black and white. What is important is that under section 39 of the constitution, every person has a right to review and criticise.”

Facebook user arrested after "bad" review

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) intervened as police arrested Chioma Egodi, a Facebook user who reviewed an Erisco Foods product.

In a Facebook post on September 17, 2023, Egodi alleged that she tasted Nagiko Tomato Mix, one of the products of Erisco Foods Limited, and found it very sugary.

