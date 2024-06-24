Legit.ng has emerged as Nigeria’s most popular digital media company by reach and readership in the newly published Reuters Institute of Journalism Report’s Digital News Report 2024.

Speaking about the rise of digital media organisations and how players in this space are taking over the newsroom, Reuters reported that media organisations like Legit.ng are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance content personalisation, assist with fact-checking, and for customer support.

“Legit.ng, which is one of the leading digital-born brands in Nigeria, uses AI to curate personalised news feeds. These innovations underscore a paradigm shift in audience engagement and content delivery within the Nigerian media landscape.” the report read.

The report showed that Legit.ng has the most read online media organisation with 45% of readers visiting the website weekly, and other users reading news on the Legit.ng website at least three times per week.

The research took into account data from a survey conducted for English-speaking online news users in Nigeria (18-50) – a subset of a larger, more diverse, media market.

In July and October 2023, Legit.ng topped the list of online media organisations ranked by reach and readership, in Reuters Institute Report in those months. The digital media leader continues to clinch its win, proving itself to be unrivalled in the Nigerian digital media landscape.

Speaking to Legit.ng’s third-time recognition in the Reuters Institute of Journalism Report, Legit.ng Editor-in-Chief, Rahaman Abiola, said that the Legit.ng’s editorial team had indeed worked so hard to get to the point of repeated recognition.

“It is indeed refreshing to see how far we have come in the Nigerian landscape. But our success comes as no surprise to us because our editors go the extra mile to curate news stories that our readers want to consume. Just like the Reuters Institute Report also noted, we are not only reliant on past knowledge of running the newsroom, we have transformed the way we create and curate news, by adopting emerging technologies like AI, and our audience’s reading habits have only gotten better from this.”

Abiola congratulated the Legit.ng editorial team for the recognition and urged the newsroom to forge on in its commitment to promoting quality journalism.

“Every recognition is a big deal for us, and this impressive feat is no less different. With such interesting statistics reported by the Reuters Institute of Journalism, we are even more committed to ensuring that online users in Nigeria have access to the best personalised news content that aligns with their interests.”

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is a Nigerian digital media and news platform. It is a partner of Legit, a holding operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

In 2021, Legit.ng was named the Best News Website at the 2021 African Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA and also emerged most trusted media project winner in the 2023 Global Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA when it won the ‘Best Trust Initiative’ award category for its great work in protecting and preserving quality journalism.

Legit.ng is ranked as the #1 news and entertainment platform in Nigeria and the 7th overall most visited website in Nigeria by Alex ranking. The media platform is also the biggest publisher on Facebook by the audience in the ‘Media’ category.

