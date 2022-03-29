On Friday, April 8, Digital Talks will be holding a live interview with the Co-founder and CEO of Shuttlers, Nigeria’s first and leading scheduled bus-sharing service, to discuss the ills, merits and future of Nigeria's transportation system and how Shuttlers plays in the big picture.

Legit.ng to Host Inspirational Co-founder and CEO of Shuttlers, Damilola Olokesusi for Digital Talks.

Source: Original

Damilola Olokesusi is the Co-founder and CEO of Shuttlers, a transport-tech startup that enables users to book trips along fixed routes at 60-80% less than other ride-hailing services in Nigeria.

In 2015, Damilola Olokesusi, frustrated by the stress of commuting in Lagos and following some nasty experiences involving her sister and other friends, decided to start a safe, affordable and efficient transport system powered by technology in Nigeria’s commercial hub.

This conversation comes at the most critical time in the Nigerian transportation sector. A time when anarchy is the order of the day and people live in constant fear of high costs of commuting and insecurity due to the lack of structure amidst other factors.

This webinar is free.

Charting Unprecedented Territories

For a company that offers an affordable, easily accessible and comfortable means of transportation at 60-80% less than other ride-hailing services in the country, and a platform that reduces daily commuting stress by allowing people to share rides, Damilola and her team are breaking barriers, charting unprecedented territories and introducing a new way of life that cuts across different social classes to Nigerians.

But how does Damilola keep her head up in a country where regulations and other economic conditions threaten business existence or sustenance? What is the future of transport-tech in Nigeria and Africa at large and how does Shuttlers play in the big transformation picture of our transportation system in Nigeria?

To be a part of the conversation and to glean exclusive business tips and tricks on thriving against all odds, join the next edition of Legit.ng’s Digital Talks.

Conversation points to watch out for in our chat with Damilola Olokesusi;

Nigeria’s transportation system: ills, merits and the future

The business of transport-tech in Nigeria

Receding economy and inability to carry important sectors and businesses

Tough regulations and the responsibility of regulators in ensuring the sustenance of startups

Key stakeholders in transport-tech, roles and responsibilities

The future of transportation in Nigeria starts with Shuttlers

About Digital Talks

Digital Talks is a special project of Legit.ng, Nigeria's #1 news and entertainment website, aimed at connecting business professionals in the country. It includes a webinar series where industry experts enlighten business executives on ideas, innovations and best practices.

In the forthcoming edition, Legit.ng's Temitope Popoola will be hosting Damilola Olokesusi, Shuttler’s Co-founder/CEO.

About Damilola Olokesusi

In 2019, Damilola was one of the young Nigerians who made the prestigious Forbes 30under30 list.

Damilola was one of the winners of the Women in Africa for the Digital and Technology Award (2017). She is also a World Economic Forum Global Shaper.

About Shuttlers

Shuttlers uses web and mobile app technology to enable users to book trips along fixed routes at 60-80% less than other ride-hailing services in Nigeria.

The transport-tech startup is transforming the stressful commute time to and from work for professionals, into a productive, refreshing and relaxing experience. With Shuttlers App, professionals can book a seat on a route, pay for the seat and track the arrival of their shuttles.

