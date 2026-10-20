NAFDAC launched an investigation into the death of corps member Etimbuk Daniel at the Awgu Orientation Camp in Enugu State

The agency collected samples of medications administered to Daniel and interviewed medical personnel at the camp clinic

The Nigerian Senate separately ordered an investigation following a motion by a senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has opened an investigation into the death of National Youth Service Corps member Etimbuk Daniel, who died after receiving treatment at the orientation camp clinic in Awgu, Enugu State.

Legit.ng reports that the NANS president confirmed the death of Etimbuk Daniel, the immediate past SUG president of Akwa Ibom State University, at an NYSC camp in Enugu state.

NAFDAC rejects claims of fake drugs in corps member’s death in Enugu camp. Photo credit: NANS

Source: Facebook

The agency disclosed on Sunday that its officers had visited the camp clinic, spoken with medical staff and other personnel, and collected medication samples for laboratory analysis.

The move followed reports suggesting Daniel may have died from substandard or falsified medicines.

NAFDAC rejects substandard drug claims

The Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, of NAFDAC, said it wished to "debunk the news making the rounds that the deceased corps member previously at NYSC Orientation Camp, Awgu, Enugu State, died of effects of substandard and falsified medicines."

As reported by The Punch, Adeyeye made this known in a statement issued on Monday, October 19, 2026.

According to the agency, preliminary findings showed that two fellow corps members brought Daniel to the clinic at around 9pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, with symptoms consistent with severe malaria.

He was also known to have peptic ulcer disease. Doctors stabilised him with an intramuscular antimalarial drug and intravenous supportive medications before placing him on bed rest for monitoring.

He was discharged on Thursday morning, October 8, 2026, with oral drugs.

Daniel returned to the clinic unaided on Saturday, October 10, reporting pain in his right thigh. Doctors referred him to a physiotherapist, but noticed he was sweating heavily. A blood pressure check revealed a dangerously low reading of 80/40mmHg.

He was placed on intravenous Normal Saline, but his blood pressure continued to fluctuate, and his urine output remained poor despite fluid treatment.

Doctors then arranged for him to be transferred by ambulance to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital in Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State.

"He went into coma at about the time of arriving at UNTH. All efforts at resuscitating him failed," the statement said.

The agency later learned that a friend of Daniel's had informed the camp clinic doctor that he had been vomiting for two days after his first admission — a detail the doctor was not aware of at the time.

According to BBC Pidgin, medical staff believed the cause of death was "acute kidney injury secondary to severe dehydration and shock."

NAFDAC also noted that the same medications given to Daniel had been used to treat other patients at the camp, all of whom recovered. Medical and pharmacy staff at the clinic had reportedly used the same drugs themselves on separate occasions.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no laboratory test results have been released yet.

Senate orders separate probe

Daniel also drew attention from Nigeria's upper legislative chamber. Media aide to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Anietie Ekong, announced last Thursday that the Senate had resolved to investigate the circumstances of his death.

The decision followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Senator Aniekan Bassey, representing Akwa Ibom North-East, who called for a review of medical services across all NYSC orientation camps in the country.

NAFDAC says preliminary findings point to severe dehydration and shock, but laboratory results are still pending. Photo credit: NAFDAC

Source: Twitter

Corp member declared dead after drill in NYSC camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NYSC State Coordinator Nasir Bello confirmed that a female corps member died after she was taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital following a medical emergency.

He stated that the deceased had an underlying ailment and did not participate in camp activities due to her health condition.

Camp sources reported that the corps member collapsed in the evening and was rushed for treatment, raising concerns over health monitoring at the orientation camp.

Source: Legit.ng