Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Tech About It 1.0: A Practical Conversation on Tech, Media, and Creative Careers Comes to Surulere
Technology

Tech About It 1.0: A Practical Conversation on Tech, Media, and Creative Careers Comes to Surulere

by  Ololade Olatimehin
2 min read

As technology continues to reshape how careers are built across music, media, and the wider digital economy, many young Nigerians are still trying to understand where they fit into this evolving landscape.

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Tech About It 1.0 is designed to address that gap.

Tech about it 1.0 brings practical talks on tech, media, and creative careers
Tech about it 1.0 brings practical talks on tech, media, and creative careers
Source: Original

Built around the theme #NoPermissionNeeded, the one-day event will bring together tech enthusiasts, creatives, digital builders, and early-career professionals for honest, practical conversations on how technology is creating real opportunities across entertainment, media, finance, and digital culture.

Rather than motivational speeches, the event focuses on grounded discussions about real pathways—from product and platforms to production, distribution, talent development, and monetization.

Attendees can expect curated panel sessions across tech, music, and digital media, keynote conversations, and open networking with professionals, founders, and industry builders.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Kathleen Ndongmo – Head of Digital, NewsCentral TV
  • Adeolu Ogunmilade – Creative Ecosystem Builder & Music Executive, Founder, Zingital Media
  • Emmanuel Michael – Lead Product Designer, Multigate
  • Additional speakers across technology, finance, and media

Read also

itel teams up with i-Fitness to power a new era of smart watches in Nigeria

The event is supported by leading industry brands including Providus Bank, Multigate, PortGate Nexus, and OPay, with media partnerships from NewsCentral, Legit.ng, and AfroDives.

With a limited in-person audience to maintain a focused and interactive experience, attendance is free but strictly by registration.

Event Details

For young professionals, students, and creatives looking to understand where they fit in today's tech-driven economy, Tech About It 1.0 offers a practical, accessible starting point.

No permission is needed.

Tech about it 1.0: A practical conversation on tech, media, and creative careers comes to Surulere
Tech about it 1.0 brings practical talks on tech, media, and creative careers
Source: Original

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng, covering experts' exclusive comments. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng or +234 802 533 3205.

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsYouth Empowerment
Hot:
Sweet words Apology message Bamidele olumilua university Morgan brennan Abby berner