Tech about it 1.0 brings practical talks on tech, media, and creative careers

Tech About It 1.0: A Practical Conversation on Tech, Media, and Creative Careers Comes to Surulere
As technology continues to reshape how careers are built across music, media, and the wider digital economy, many young Nigerians are still trying to understand where they fit into this evolving landscape.
Tech About It 1.0 is designed to address that gap.
Built around the theme #NoPermissionNeeded, the one-day event will bring together tech enthusiasts, creatives, digital builders, and early-career professionals for honest, practical conversations on how technology is creating real opportunities across entertainment, media, finance, and digital culture.
Rather than motivational speeches, the event focuses on grounded discussions about real pathways—from product and platforms to production, distribution, talent development, and monetization.
Attendees can expect curated panel sessions across tech, music, and digital media, keynote conversations, and open networking with professionals, founders, and industry builders.
Confirmed speakers include:
- Kathleen Ndongmo – Head of Digital, NewsCentral TV
- Adeolu Ogunmilade – Creative Ecosystem Builder & Music Executive, Founder, Zingital Media
- Emmanuel Michael – Lead Product Designer, Multigate
- Additional speakers across technology, finance, and media
The event is supported by leading industry brands including Providus Bank, Multigate, PortGate Nexus, and OPay, with media partnerships from NewsCentral, Legit.ng, and AfroDives.
With a limited in-person audience to maintain a focused and interactive experience, attendance is free but strictly by registration.
Event Details
- Event: Tech About It 1.0
- Date: 28 March 2026
- Time: 10:00 AM
- Venue: BE HIVE, 37 Rasag Balogun Street, Surulere, Lagos
- Entry: Free (Registration required)
- Register here: https://forms.gle/UVVM9n1Ev31YUWQd9
For young professionals, students, and creatives looking to understand where they fit in today's tech-driven economy, Tech About It 1.0 offers a practical, accessible starting point.
No permission is needed.
