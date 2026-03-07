Rising global prices of memory chips are worsening the semiconductor shortage and could push smartphone prices in Nigeria up

The surge is driven by massive investments in AI infrastructure, which are redirecting chip production toward high-bandwidth memory

As a result, phone sellers in markets fear higher device prices, reduced sales, and possible changes in smartphone specifications

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Global technology markets are facing fresh pressure as the rising cost of memory chips worsens the global semiconductor shortage.

In Nigeria, analysts say the impact could push smartphone prices up by 15% to 20% if supply problems continue into the next quarter.

Nigeria’s Phone Market Faces Price Pressure as Global Memory Chip Shortage Worsens

Source: UGC

Much of the increase is coming from memory chips, particularly DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) and NAND flash, which are essential parts of smartphones, computers, and vehicles.

Data from Bloomberg shows that DRAM spot prices have surged by more than 600 per cent in recent months, while NAND prices are also rising as demand for data storage grows alongside the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Industry analysts say the trend signals a structural shift rather than a temporary disruption. Major technology companies investing heavily in AI infrastructure have redirected chip manufacturing capacity toward high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a key component used in AI accelerators. This shift has reduced the supply of traditional memory chips used in consumer devices.

Some market experts now describe the situation as a memory “supercycle,” which appears to be lasting longer than previous industry cycles that typically ran for three to four years.

Financial markets already reflect the divide. While shares of memory manufacturers have surged sharply, stocks of consumer electronics companies have weakened due to concerns about rising production costs.

Since memory chips are central to smartphone performance — powering AI features, high-resolution cameras, and multitasking — higher prices are likely to increase production costs.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh forecast indicated that smartphone shipments across Africa may plunge by nearly 25% in 2026.

If shortages persist, manufacturers may also struggle to meet global demand, potentially leading to higher device prices and tighter supply in markets such as Nigeria.

How smartphone price surge will impact Nigeria

For Nigeria, the impact of rising memory chip prices may not lead to an immediate shortage of phones, but consumers could begin to see gradual increases in retail prices.

Nigeria’s electronics market depends largely on imports because the country has little or no semiconductor manufacturing capacity. As a result, local retailers are highly exposed to changes in global chip prices and supply disruptions.

According to DailyTrust, traders in major markets such as Computer Village are already watching global developments closely. Some distributors are stocking up on devices before prices rise further, while others are buying smaller quantities to reduce financial risk.

Ndubusi Ikenna, a smartphone seller at Alaba International Market, said the situation is worrying for traders. According to him, phone prices are already high, and another increase could discourage customers and reduce sales.

Analysts say mid-range smartphones may face the biggest pressure. To manage higher production costs, manufacturers may introduce phones with lower storage options, delay new features, or gradually increase prices across their product lines.

If shortages worsen globally, unofficial imports could also rise, raising concerns about warranty and after-sales support.

Experts warn that the situation may last longer than expected. Building new semiconductor factories takes years, and expanding production of advanced memory chips is complex and expensive.

Source: UGC

If current projections hold, Nigerian consumers could notice price adjustments within weeks, especially for mid-range Android phones. In some cases, devices that previously offered 12GB of RAM may launch with 8GB at similar or even higher prices.

Manufacturers may also cut costs by using older processors or lower-quality displays. Smaller budget brands could struggle to survive if they cannot compete with major companies like Apple and Samsung for chip supply.

