Mobile banking is now the cornerstone of everyday finance in Nigeria and across the world.

As billions of users tap, swipe, and pay from their phones, cybercriminals are innovating just as fast, targeting weaknesses in devices, apps, behaviour, and networks.

Here are ten critical mobile banking threats to watch in 2026.

1. AI-Powered phishing scams

Phishing used to mean badly spelt emails. Today’s attacks are powered by artificial intelligence, generating convincing SMS, WhatsApp and email messages that look almost identical to official bank communication.

These messages trick users into revealing one-time passwords (OTPs) and PINs, handing fraudsters full access to accounts.

Fraud campaigns are increasingly personalised, making them far easier to fall for.

2. Fake mobile banking apps

Scammers are cloning popular banking apps and putting their versions on unofficial app stores or social media links.

Once installed, these fake apps run in the background, harvesting login details without detection. Users who download apps from anywhere besides official stores are especially at risk

3. SIM-swap and number hijack

SIM-swap fraud remains a top threat. Criminals trick mobile carriers into issuing them a duplicate SIM card for your number, then use it to intercept SMS alerts and reset passwords on banking apps.

This allows them to complete transactions before victims even realise what happened.

4. Social media investment scams

Fake loan offers, “guaranteed” crypto deals, and bogus instant grant pages on platforms like TikTok, Facebook and Instagram are becoming common traps.

These scams redirect victims to fraudulent banking portals designed to steal credentials and money.

5. Public Wi-Fi hacking

Shared Wi-Fi hotspots at cafes, markets, and transit stations are convenient but risky. Hackers on open networks can intercept data as it travels between your phone and the banking server.

Without encryption or a VPN, sensitive details like passwords and session tokens can be stolen.

6. Malware hidden in everyday apps

Not all threats come from obviously malicious sources. Some gaming, utility, or “free” apps contain hidden malware that tracks keystrokes and takes screenshots while you enter sensitive information. This covert data capture is a stealthy way to hit mobile banking users.

7. Voice-cloning and social engineering

Cloning technology can create realistic audio imitations of bank officials or even friends and family.

Scammers use these synthetic voices to pressure victims into approving fraudulent transfers over the phone, exploiting trust rather than technical vulnerability.

8. Weak passwords and reused PINs

A surprisingly common issue is still weak authentication. Many users recycle simple passwords across accounts or use predictable PINs.

If one account gets compromised, attackers can often break into others with the same credentials.

Training and enforcing strong, unique passwords help limit these failures.

9. Account takeovers from data leaks

Today’s digital lives are spread across many services. When personal data is leaked from non-bank platforms, fraudsters combine this information with brute-force or guessing techniques to break into bank accounts.

Cross-site data breaches are a growing concern as more services move online, according to a BusinessDay report.

10. Low awareness of fraud reporting channels

A threat can only be stopped if it’s reported. Many victims don’t know where or how to report fraud quickly.

Delayed reporting often means stolen money is unrecoverable. Awareness of consumer protection channels and quick action can drastically improve outcomes.

Mobile banking in 2026 brings convenience, access, and empowerment. But without vigilance and better user education, it also hands cybercriminals new opportunities.

Stay alert, keep software updated, and prioritise secure practices to protect your money.

