Adeleke Timileyin, popularly known as Ekunrawo in entertainment circles, has taken a new turn in his growing business journey with the launch of EK Beatz Audio, a range of wireless speakers introduced at an event in Lekki, Lagos.

The launch reflects the rising interest among Nigerian entrepreneurs who are moving toward technology and local product development rather than relying solely on imported solutions.

Engineering background meets consumer tech

Adeleke is trained as a civil engineer from the Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering of Volgograd State Technical University in Russia.

His shift from entertainment into consumer technology marks a continued expansion of his professional interests.

Speaking at the unveiling, he explained that the idea behind EK Beatz Audio was shaped by a belief that Nigeria needs locally made tech products that address everyday needs such as personal audio and portable sound systems.

He pointed out that the fast growing digital economy is creating space for solutions built within the country.

The rise of tech driven creative industries, small events and mobile content creation has increased the demand for audio devices that are accessible and durable. The speaker launch is meant to contribute to that emerging technology culture.

A career built across several business segments

Before venturing into consumer electronics, Adeleke built companies in areas such as marketing, engineering and import and export.

His previous ventures have created job opportunities for young Nigerians and expanded his business presence into the UAE, Russia and North America.

In a chat with Legit.ng , he noted that his experience in global trade shaped his understanding of the gaps in the Nigerian tech market and the need for more local participation in manufacturing and distribution.

Commitment to community and social responsibility

Adeleke’s story has also included charity work through the Adeleke Helping Hands Foundation.

The foundation supports education, healthcare access and poverty relief for families and children in underserved communities. He has often spoken about how his challenging upbringing continues to inspire his involvement in community based projects.

His early life in Ajah before moving abroad shaped his desire to contribute to initiatives that support young people and families facing similar situations.

The Lagos launch and market expectations

The unveiling of EK Beatz Audio featured product displays, demonstrations and hands on sessions for invited guests.

Distributors and retailers were present to assess market potential and discuss supply opportunities.

The event also highlighted the increasing role of small and medium scale businesses that now drive a large share of innovation in the Nigerian technology space.

The new tech products aims at transforming Nigeria's entertainment industry.

The introduction of EK Beatz Audio adds to Nigeria’s growing list of homegrown tech products.

As more entrepreneurs explore design, manufacturing and digital solutions, the launch signals a steady rise in locally inspired innovation and a business environment that continues to evolve.

