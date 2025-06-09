JHomes, a tech-driven rental platform, has announced an initiative to address concerns around Nigeria’s housing sector amid harsh economic realities

The company said the initiative, scheduled to launch on July 1, 2025, would offer Nigerians the opportunity to pay their rents monthly

It added that the development would also address the excesses of some landlords and house agents

A new digital rental platform, JHomes, is set to launch on July 1, 2025, promising to make housing more affordable for Nigerians by replacing traditional annual rent demands with a monthly payment system.

Currently, tenants in Nigeria are typically required to pay one to two years’ rent upfront, along with agency and legal fees.

However, the platform, developed by a team led by Dr. Oluwasegun Adebiyi, is designed to streamline rentals for both tenants and landlords.

Good news for Nigerians as JHomes announces the introduction of an initiative to make houses affordable for citizens.

Source: Original

Nigerians to pay rents monthly

Speaking on the initiative, Adebiyi, JHomes’ business development lead, described the platform as a response to years of unmet demand for rental reform in the country.

According to him, the platform eliminates upfront bulk payments, agency charges, and hidden costs. He explained that under the model, a property rented at N600,000 annually could now be paid for in N50,000 monthly instalments, with no extra fees.

He said:

“This is a solution long overdue in Nigeria’s housing sector. JHomes empowers Nigerians with a fairer, tech-driven rental experience, making housing affordable and stress-free.”

Adebiyi added that JHomes supports various property types, including residential apartments, shops, office spaces, warehouses, and undeveloped land.

He noted that the platform offers three key contract pathways, including direct rentals through the platform, formalisation of existing informal leases, and restructuring of current agreements into monthly plans.

The initiative has sparked fresh conversations around Nigeria’s housing sector.

Chidinma Uzo, a Lagos tenant, hailed the platform for its transparent nature and expressed hope that it would revamp the country’s housing sector.

Dr Oluwasegun Adebiyi, JHomes’ business development lead, highlights ways his platform will benefit tenants and landlords in Nigeria.

Source: Original

Nigeria’s housing crisis

The proposed launch of JHomes comes amid growing pressure to address Nigeria’s housing affordability crisis.

Legit.ng recently spotlighted the plights of several tenants, who lamented their experiences with landlords and house agents.

In May, a Nigerian lady went viral after she narrated how her landlord suddenly increased her rent from N1 million to N1.8 million.

The lady had wondered why the rent was increased when the landlord did not renovate the house.

To address this, the Lagos state government announced plans to clamp down on landlords and agents who impose excessive tenancy agreement fees and other arbitrary charges.

The state government, led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, launched a channel for tenants who feel they have been charged unlawful fees to report.

In a related development, a bill to protect tenants and regulate the excesses of landlords and house agents passed the first reading in the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Lagos urges landlords to consider quarterly rents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos government urged landlords in the state to consider quarterly rents.

The commissioner for housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, and the special adviser to the state governor, Barrister Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, spoke during an exploratory meeting with executives of the Estate, Rent and Commission Agents Association of Nigeria (ERCAN).

The commissioner stated that the government was concerned with the reports of unwholesome practices among real estate agents in the state. They urged the group to propagate the adoption of monthly and quarterly rent, noting that the law does not permit more than one year's rent payment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng