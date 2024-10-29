In just two weeks, Nigeria's local currency saw its largest fall, plunging to a record low

This followed a decline in dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market to $81 million

According to a report, the biggest producer of crude in Africa has had difficulty stabilising its currency

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Following a sharp decline in dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market, Nigeria's local currency had its biggest decline in about two weeks, reaching a record low.

Nigeria has had difficulty stabilizing its currency. Photo Credit: Naira, Contributor

Source: UGC

According to data provided by Bloomberg, the naira fell 4.3% against the dollar on Monday, the biggest since October 15.

FMDQ data showed that the local currency closed at N1,670 to the dollar on Monday, October 28th, 2024.

Bloomberg reported that the decline came when dollar liquidity fell 72% to $81 million, the lowest level in almost a month.

As the West African country focuses on increasing its reserves, which on October 24 reached their highest level in around two years at 39.4 billion dollars, liquidity in the foreign exchange market has remained low.

Since it was let to freely trade against the dollar in June of last year, the biggest producer of crude in Africa has had difficulty stabilizing its currency.

The naira has lost over 70% of its value in relation to the dollar, making it the third-worst performing currency globally this year, after the Ethiopian Birr and the Lebanese Pound.

Source: Legit.ng