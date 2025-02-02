Moniepoint is currently working on a new all-in-one PoS terminal to replace the existing one

The new device reportedly combines payment processing, inventory management, and transaction reconciliation

When fully operational, the fintech unicorn hopes to replace its 800,000 PoS terminals with a new one

Moniepoint is reportedly testing an all-in-one point-of-sale (PoS) machine that combines payment processing, inventory management, and transaction reconciliation.

The new product was due to the company’s acquisition of Gracel, a financial technology firm, focused on inventory management solutions.

Moniepoint mirrors Jack Dorsey’s square

Gracel’s acquisition by Moniepoint allows the company to retain its team working on integrating business management capabilities into Moniepoint PoS machines.

Currently, physical stores and merchants use PoS devices for card payments and money transfers.

However, the new PoS will manage the entire business operations for enterprises of all sizes and aims to replace the existing approach.

Businesses currently employ separate methods or technologies for bookkeeping and inventory management, creating a platform for theft due to an archaic and analogue system.

Moniepoint moves to replace 800,000 PoS

Experts say the new envisaged terminal mirrors Jack Dorsey’s Square, a payment firm, providing retail management PoS.

According to reporting by TechCabal, the Nigerian fintech unicorn will use distribution as its competitive edge in an ecosystem where another firm, Mira, already operates all-in-one PoS devices to retailers.

Moniepoint, which got new funding from the payment giant, Visa, has close to one million PoS machines in circulation and two million merchants to whom it hopes to sell the device before the end of March 2025.

