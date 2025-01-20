Win an iPhone 16 in the PalmPay Share Your Earnings Promo

In 2024, PalmPay Wealth, a wealth management product on the PalmPay platform, paid out an impressive ₦4 billion in interest payments to over 10 million users, solidifying its status as Nigeria's leading fintech platform. Among its loyal customers, one high-saving user earned an impressive ₦11 million, equivalent to the price of a luxury car. This milestone highlights PalmPay’s unwavering commitment to empowering users with innovative tools that enhance financial management and promote better savings habits.

To celebrate this milestone, PalmPay Wealth is running a Share Your Earnings and Win an iPhone 16 campaign. Users are encouraged to share their earnings on social media for a chance to win an iPhone 16.

Join the PalmPay Wealth challenge by sharing your 2024 PalmPay Wealth Report on social media, follow and tag the official PalmPay social media channels for a chance to win iPhone 16!

How to Participate:

1. Visit the PalmPay Wealth Share & Win page and view the 2024 PalmPay Wealth Report.

2. Share the 2024 PalmPay Wealth Report on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram using the specified hashtag #PalmPaySavingsReport.

3. Follow and tag the official social media channels.

4. Invite friends to engage with your post (likes, comments, saves).

5. The user with the most interactions on each platform will win an iPhone 16 (128GB).

Follow and tag the official social media channels on Twitter @palmpay_ng , on IG @palmpayapp_ng, Facebook @palmpayapp.ng and on TikTok @PalmPay_ng; for a chance to win the prize.

Competitive Edge in the Market

Recent analysis reveals that PalmPay Wealth has established a strong competitive edge in Nigeria's fintech landscape. The product offers a diverse array of financial tools, including savings, mutual funds, and insurance, which provide users with superior flexibility compared to its competitors. This comprehensive suite of offerings positions PalmPay Wealth as the go-to choice for users seeking high returns and diverse savings tools.

A key feature in PalmPay Wealth is Cashbox, a versatile savings wallet that boasts an annual interest rate of up to 20%. This product allows users to access their funds at any time while still earning high returns. Currently, Cashbox has attracted over 10 million active users, making it a key tool for managing idle funds effectively.

PalmPay Launches SmartEarn

Building on its impact, PalmPay Wealth recently launched SmartEarn, designed to further enhance users' financial habits. SmartEarn offers an exceptional 22% annual interest rate and allows for instant withdrawals without any redemption fees. This combination of strong returns and unmatched flexibility positions SmartEarn as a potential favorite among its users in 2025.

With its innovative products, competitive interest rates, and commitment to user satisfaction, PalmPay is not just leading the market; it's reshaping the financial landscape in Nigeria. As the platform continues to grow and evolve, it remains dedicated to empowering users with the tools they need for financial success.

Get Started Today!

With PalmPay, saving is rewarding in more ways than one. Don’t miss your shot at winning the iPhone 16 while celebrating your financial growth. Download the PalmPay app, start saving, and share your earnings!

About PalmPay

PalmPay is a leading Africa-focused fintech platform committed to driving economic empowerment in Africa. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay brings top-tier products into the pockets of everyday Nigerians, actively driving financial inclusion. PalmPay offers money transfers, bill payments and savings on its app and via its mobile money agents. Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to over 35 million app users and connects 1.2 million businesses through its network of mobile money agents and merchants, cementing its role as a leader in the Nigerian fintech ecosystem.

PalmPay Wealth is a key offering under PalmPay designed to help individuals grow and manage their wealth effortlessly. With a range of innovative products like Flexible Savings, Fixed Savings, Spend & Save, Target Savings, Mutual Funds, and Insurance, PalmPay Wealth caters to diverse financial needs.

Since its inception, PalmPay Wealth has empowered over 10 million users, paying out a remarkable ₦4 billion in interest in 2024 alone. By offering market-leading returns, flexibility, and security, PalmPay Wealth supports users in achieving their financial goals while fostering a community of smart investors.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and a user-centric approach, PalmPay Wealth is committed to making wealth-building accessible and rewarding for everyone.

For more information, visit www.palmpaywealth.ng.

