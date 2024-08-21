The NCC has mandated telecom operators to block stolen SIM cards within five minutes of receiving a report from subscribers

The commission also issued various directives to telcos as part of its ongoing efforts to make subscribers enjoy better service

MTN, GLO, Airtel, and 9mobile are the leading telecommunication providers, with combined subscribers of over 130 million

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a new directive requiring all telecommunications companies to block stolen Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards within five minutes of receiving subscribers' reports.

This directive was contained in the quality of service business rules released on its website, which included several customer service enhancements to improve the overall quality of telecom services.

NCC explained that the 5-minute instruction to telcos is part of its efforts to combat the increasing incidence of SIM-related fraud and bolster mobile phone users' security across Nigeria.

More directive to telcos

Another instruction given is telecom companies are now required to attend to subscribers within 30 minutes of their arrival at service centres.

The NCC emphasized that:

“Wait time must not exceed 30 minutes. The Licensee shall provide means of measuring the waiting time, starting from the time of arrival at the premises.”

Additionally, the commission has mandated that customers must be able to speak with a live agent within five minutes, and subscribers should not have to make more than three calls to connect with customer service.

If these requirements are unmet, telecom companies must return the subscribers' calls within 30 minutes.

Further regulations were introduced concerning internet outages, which the NCC decreed the outage must not last more than two hours unless a lawful disconnection is involved.

The commission has also issued guidelines regarding inactive lines, warning that any subscriber line not used for revenue-generating activities within six months may be deactivated, with the risk of the subscriber losing their number if the inactivity continues for another six months.

