Despite the NCC warning, Starlink has increased its monthly subscription rates for Nigerian customers

The company owned by Elon Musk cites network enhancements and infrastructure investments as reasons for the increase

The price hike applies immediately to new customers while existing customers will see the changes from January 27, 2025

Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, has announced an increase in subscription fees for its Nigerian customers set to take effect on January 27, 2025.

In its latest price adjustments, Starlinks said Nigerian customers in the lowest subscription tier will now pay N75,000 monthly.

The latest rate is a 97.36% increase from the current N38,000 per month.

In addition, the mobile global roaming service will now cost N717,000 monthly.

The new pricing structure was announced to customers in an email.

The email to customers reads:

"To continue enhancing the Starlink network and delivering reliable, high-quality service across Nigeria, we are adjusting our monthly subscription prices. These changes reflect our commitment to investing in the infrastructure needed to support and improve your experience with Starlink.

Standard (Residential): N75,000, Mobile - Regional (Roam Unlimited): N167,000, Mobile - Global (Global Roam): N717,000

"As a current customer, your monthly service price will increase in 1 month, beginning 27 January 2025. For new customers, the price increase is effective immediately.

"If you do not wish to continue your service, you can cancel at any time. Thank you for being a Starlink customer and your continued support! The Starlink Team."

NCC stops telco price hike

The latest adjustment is the second in recent months.

In October 2024, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) rejected Starlink's price hike, citing the company's failure to obtain the required regulatory approval.

For years, Nigerian telecom operators have been lobbying for tariff increases but have faced challenges in gaining approval from the NCC.

There are claims that the NCC is considering approving a new tariff increase in the first quarter of 2025.

However, the NCC denied the claim in a statement, stating that no increase was imminent, according to leadership reports.

Elon Musk's Starlink stops accepting new orders in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following the federal government's decision not to approve a planned subscription increase, Starlink has decided to suspend orders for residential kits in Nigeria.

The company, in a statement, noted that the suspension would be lifted once the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approves its recently announced price increase.

However, the company added that it would continue to accept orders for its premium Business Plan, priced at N159,000 per month per membership.

