The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) asked Nigerians to be vigilant of online shopping scams

The agency disclosed that the scammers exploit the Yuletide to exploit vulnerable people into clicking suspicious links

NITDA asked Nigerians to look for too-good-to-be-true deals and avoid clicking suspicious links in emails

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Nigerian government has asked Nigerians to be cautious of online shopping scams during the holidays.

In an advisory on Tuesday, December 24, 2025, NITDA stressed that scammers exploit the Yuletide season to create fake online stores.

FG raises the alarm over online Christmas shopping scam Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

How to identify fake online shopping deals

The agency added that scammers send phishing emails or text messages advertising Black Friday or end-of-the-year deals, tricking unsuspecting persons into clicking malicious links.

It states that scammers hoodwink people into clicking on fraudulent links that install malware on their devices to lure them into patronising fake stores, leading to financial loss, identity theft, and stress.

According to the NITDA, Nigerians should protect themselves and avoid links in unsolicited emails or messages. They should also verify the legitimacy of online stores by checking reviews, confirming contact details, and ensuring the presence of secure connections.

How to report fake shopping deals

It disclosed that individuals should refrain from using public wifi for online transactions, enable two-factor authentication on their accounts, be cautious of deals that appear too good to be accurate and monitor their accounts regularly for unauthorised transactions.

“Staying vigilant and following these safety measures are critical steps in avoiding scams during the holiday shopping period,” NITDA said.

It asked Nigerians to report suspicious activity to NITDA’s Cybersecurity Emergency Readiness Response Team by email at cerrt@nitda.gov.ng or by phone at +234817877480.

Ecobank sends warning to customers

Legit.ng earlier reported that while Ecobank Nigeria offers customers continuous access to financial services via its digital platforms during the holiday season, it has warned them to look for scammers during the Yuletide.

On Monday, Adeola Ogunyemi, Ecobank Nigeria's Head of Consumer Banking, emphasised that customers can easily continue their transactions and shopping through the bank's numerous digital platforms.

Ogunyemi emphasised the Bank's long-standing dedication to digital transformation, which seeks to enhance customers' satisfaction and offer alternate methods of accessing banking services.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng