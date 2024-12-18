The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has added 88 new devices to type-approved devices in Nigeria

Checks revealed that the list of mobile phones in Nigeria grew from 2,303 to 2,345 as of December 16, 2024

Reports show that mobile phones the Chinese-owned Transsion Group currently dominates the market with 600 devices

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian mobile phone market continued to experience an influx of new devices, with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) data revealing that the number of type-approved phones has reached about 2,346 in the last 10 years.

Checks revealed that as of August 2024, Nigeria had about 2,303 type-approved phones from 2.257 in June 2024.

List of approved phone types grows in Nigeria with 88 new models. Photo credit: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

The number of approved phones rises

The number rose to 2,345 as of December 9, 2024, with the list growing to 2,346.

From June to December 16, 2024, about 88 new mobile phones entered the Nigerian market.

Meanwhile, mobile devices from the Chinese-owned Transsion Group, including Tecno, Infinix, and Itel, dominate the market.

The devices have been tested and approved by the NCC and are suitable for the type-approved standards required for sale in Nigeria.

Recent checks show that phone brands under the Transsion Group currently boast 600 models in Nigeria.

List of approved phones in Nigeria

Others include Nokia and Samsung from South Korea.

According to reports, other leading brands include Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo. iPhone, iTel, Realme and Honour also compete for the market.

NNC disclosed that the list of approved phones published by the commission allows users to verify their authenticity before purchasing them.

The regulator disclosed that the menace of counterfeit and substandard mobile devices has reached a new dimension and requires a lot of education on the part of consumers and partnerships with government agencies.

It said Nigeria and other developing countries account for a higher influx of counterfeit and substandard phones, with importers bringing in inferior products without approval.

NCC approves 46 new types of mobile phones

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCC approved 42 brands to Nigeria's list of type-approved phones.

The commission said the number of phones in Nigeria now stands at 2.303 as of August 2024.

As of December 2023, Nigeria's number of approved phone types stood at 2,100.

Source: Legit.ng