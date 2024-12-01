The Namibian government has issued a cease-and-desist order to Elon Musk’s Starlink

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) said that it issued the order as the company began operations without approval

The company reportedly applied for a telecommunication service license in Nambia, but the application is being reviewed

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) disclosed on Thursday, November 28, 2024, that it had issued a cease-and-desist order to Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, for operating in the country without a license.

The SpaceX company operates in many African countries, including Nigeria, but it has faced challenges from regulatory authorities and resistance from telecom firms.

The CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Starlink operating in Namibia without a license

The company reportedly applied for a telecommunication service license in Nambia. However, the regulator has yet to issue the permit as it reviews the application.

The agency has established that Starlink operates a nationwide network without the required telecom license.

CRAN disclosed that on November 26, 2024, it issued a cease-and-desist order to Starlink, asking it to cease all operations in Namibia immediately.

Reuters said that SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment on the issue.

Namibian authorities confiscate Starlink terminals

The Authority also asked the public to refrain from purchasing Starlink terminal equipment or subscribing to its services, as such activities are illegal in the country.

Per the report, investigators have already confiscated illegal terminals from consumers and opened a criminal case with the Namibia Police.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cameroon ordered the se seizure of Starlink equipment at ports as it was not licenced.

MTN moves to launch satellite internet service

Legit.ng earlier reported that MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita has announced that the telecom company will collaborate with low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite providers to connect rural areas.

He said the company will have to embrace satellite as an additional technology form to keep customers and businesses connected at all times.

Satellite connectivity has become more prominent in Africa with the launch of Elon Musk’s Starlink in several African countries.

Source: Legit.ng