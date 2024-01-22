A breakdown of how much Nigerian telecommunication sector players spend on diesel has been provided

Data from the NBS shows that the cost of filling a litre of diesel increased by 37.76% as of the end of December 2023

In response to rising diesel prices, telecom operators want the federal government to accept a tariff review

Nigeria's telecommunication companies' cost of powering communication base stations increased significantly amid the rising cost of diesel in 2023.

Data shows that telecommunication companies spent about N429.43 billion buying diesel to fuel their base stations across the country.

The amount spent is a 34% increase when compared to the N319.11bn they spent in 2022.

The rising expenses on power base stations reflect the 291% increase in diesel prices, which rose from N288.09 per litre in January 2023 to N1126.69 per litre in December 2023, as shown by NBS data.

Breakdown of telcos cost

Telecom operators buy an average of 40 million litres of diesel per month to power telecom sites in 2023, Punch reports.

In January 2023, telecom operators incurred expenses of N33.15 billion at a rate of N828.82 per litre. This was followed by a spending of N33.48 billion in February at a rate of N836.91 per litre.

March witnessed an expenditure of N33.63 billion, with diesel prices escalating to N840.81 per litre. In April, the spending amounted to N33.69 billion at a rate of N842.25 per litre.

The trend continued in May, with telcos disbursing N33.77 billion at a rate of N844.28 per litre. June saw an expenditure of N32.63 billion at N815.83 per litre, followed by N31.78 billion in July at N794.48 per litre.

August recorded spending of N34.17 billion at a rate of N854.32 per litre, while September saw an outlay of N35.63 billion at N890.80 per litre. October witnessed a substantial increase with expenses totaling N40.19 billion at a rate of N1004.98 per litre.

In November, telecom operators spent N42.22 billion, and in December, the expenditure rose to N45.07 billion at N1055.57 and N1126.69 per litre, respectively.

