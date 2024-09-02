Trending Telegram game Hamster Kombat is set to list on one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, OKX

The exchange has announced that in September, miners will be able to use its platform to trade the token

Hamster Kombat also plans to launch an airdrop event on the same day, generating anticipation among investors and the broader crypto community.

OKX, a leading crypto exchange platform, has announced that it will list the Hamster Kombat token (HMSTR) on its platform on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The decision will make OKX the first exchange to list HMSTR on its spot market for spot trading.

In a tweet announcing its decision, OKX said that spot trading would begin on that day once liquidity requirements are met.

The tweet reads:

"#NewListing #OKX will list $HMSTR @hamster_kombat on Sep 26th! Spot trading will start once liquidity requirements are met.

"The countdown is ON & big things are on the horizon."

Also, on the same day, September 26, 2024, there will be a Hamster Kombat airdrop token generation event (TGE).

The airdrop will be distributed to participants who meet specific eligibility criteria, such as holding certain NFTs or engaging in pre-launch community events

According to its recently released whitepaper, Hamster Kombat said it will allocate 60% of its token’s total supply to users to reward them for the game’s popularity.

What is Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat is a Tap to Earn crypto project that has attracted over 300 million global players. It is arguably one of the most popular Web 3 clicker games currently hosted on Telegram.

The project belongs to an increasingly popular category of crypto projects known as the “Play to Earn” category, which includes other popular projects like Tapswap, Notcoin, Blum, and Dotcoin.

While the founder is not publicly known, Nigerians have actively engaged with the project since it came on the scene earlier this year.

