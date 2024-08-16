The National Identity Number (NIN) and subscriber identity module (SIM) card regulations were updated by the NCC

According to the new guideline, the development is intended to tighten loose ends and introduce self-help measures

The only requirement for Machine to Machine (M2M) SIM registrations will be the Primary Telecom Master's NIN

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Telecom sector regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), announced a revised set of regulations to guide subscriber identity module (SIM) card and National Identity Number (NIN) rules.

Any subscriber on the network of any Communications Service Provider may have up to four SIMs with a single NIN. Photo Credit: Eyesfoto

Source: Getty Images

The development is intended to tighten loose ends and introduce self-help measures.

What the new rule states

Pursuant to the Registration of Communications Subscribers Regulation in support of the National Identity Policy for SIM Card registration, one of the key highlights of the Business Rules issued stated that record of all recycled SIMs shall be purged of any NIN attached, this is to allow new subscriber register or submit and link a new NIN.

The scope of application of the new rule in a document covered NIN-SIM Registration Database Harmonization; New SIM Activation and Registration; Corporate, Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) activations; Churned and Recycled SIMs; SIM Activation for foreigners; Mobile Number Portability (MNP); and agents and dealers governance.

Requirement to register

An individual subscriber can have up to four SIMs with a single NIN on any Communications Service Providers’ network. The rule does not apply to SIMs bought before April 27, 2021. This restriction does not affect Corporate and IoT/M2M activation scenarios.

According to the new regulation, companies must appoint an executive management staff as the primary telecoms master for new SIM sales/activations. Additionally, corporate subscribers can choose to designate a secondary or operations telecoms master.

It also stated that both the primary and secondary/operations telecoms masters must be specified in a telecom master authorization letter.

The primary telecom master's NIN is the only requirement for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) SIM registrations. One or two C-Level employees—or higher—of the corporate organization must sign the telecom master authorization letter.

It added,

“The Telecoms Master Authorization Letter shall provide among others, registered names of the Primary Telecoms Master, Official Designation of the Primary Telecoms Master, NIN of the Primary Telecoms Master i.e. Primary NIN, MSISDN of the Primary Telecoms Master (within the corporate account).”

It stated, however, that registered names of the secondary/operations telecoms master (optional).

The new directive is coming barely two weeks after millions of Nigerians were disconnected from their mobile networks, causing frustration among users.

NCC orders telecoms to reactivate blocked sims

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission directed telecommunications operators to restore all phone lines blocked due to non-linkage of National Identification Numbers to SIM cards

Reuben Muoka, NCC's director of media and public affairs, made this known in a statement on Monday, July 29, 2024.

The commission stated that consumer priority guided its directive due to the short time available for consumers to complete NIN-SIM verification.

Source: Legit.ng