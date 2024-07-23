Internet blackout paints dark picture for Bangladesh call centres

Bangladesh's outsourcing firms face closures and redundancies after the government imposed an internet blackout to quell protests. Photo: Munir Uz Zaman / AFP

Source: AFP

Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis work in outsourcing firms and the industry generates billions every year, but executives fear the internet shutdown imposed by authorities seeking to quell anti-government protests threatens its entire existence.

Packed into tiny desks in cramped office spaces, ranks of workers provide international clients with support services in the form of live voice and text chat, back office support, email support, invoicing, online store management, image processing and more.

The industry, known as business process outsourcing (BPO), generates estimated annual revenues of two billion dollars in Bangladesh.

But it now faces the threat of closures and redundancies, after authorities imposed an internet shutdown Thursday to quell protests against employment quotas that have spiralled into deadly unrest.

"When a five-minute delay is not acceptable in this line of work, a total blackout is nothing short of a disaster," said Fahim Mashroor, tech entrepreneur and former president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services.

He is CEO of Bdjobs.com, which provides services to clients from 13 countries, including German sportswear maker Puma and Swedish fashion brand Ellos.

"All of our communication is done through email and when internet was disconnected suddenly, we couldn't let the client know about our situation."

The government announced broadband internet would be restored Tuesday evening, but executives believe it is already too late.

BPO groups say the industry has been losing $7 million a day since the internet shutdown began, and Bangladeshi companies believe regional rivals in India, the Philippines and Vietnam will be hoovering up their clients.

Executives say the industry has been losing $7 million a day since the internet shutdown began. Photo: Munir Uz Zaman / AFP

Source: AFP

"It took us 10 years to build a clientele of 150 and I fear I lost all of them in a few days," said Monir Hosen, managing director of call centre firm Creative Clipping Path, which employs around 300 people.

"Bangladesh's reputation will be permanently damaged for the clients," he said.

BPO firm ASL employs 200 staff and provides 24/7 back-office support to two major clients in the EU.

But founder and CEO Zayed Uddin Ahmed fears he may soon have to close down and dismiss his workers.

Many international clients demand uninterrupted service for real-time communication, feedback and payment processing, he said.

"They are reliant on us 24 hours a day and if we don't provide what they need, they will divert the orders to our neighbouring and competitor countries," he said.

"The extent of losses is immeasurable for us."

'My family will be destitute'

One trainer at his company, Jannati Tazrimin, said she and others feared for their jobs.

"Since we work on a project basis, everyone in my project would lose their job if the client cancels the contract with us because of the blackout," she said.

"Not only me -- the anxiety of losing their jobs has gripped my entire team.

"I want to get back to work. I need it desperately. But for that, I want internet service back immediately," she added.

The situation for Humayun Kabir, a production manager of Creative Clipping Path, is worse than at any time during his 11 years in the industry.

Even during the Covid pandemic, he did not fear unemployment.

"But for the first time, I am afraid of losing my job," the father of two said.

The firm's customers expect timely delivery of processed images so that they can upload them to e-commerce sites.

"Somalia and Nigeria have already emerged as tough competitors offering lower rates," Kabir told AFP, adding that losing clients to them could lead to he and his colleagues being laid off.

"At mid-career, I will not be able to change my profession," the 36-year-old added.

"My family will be destitute."

Source: AFP