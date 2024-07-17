Legit.ng has once again partnered with Trendupp Awards to showcase Nigeria’s power creators and influence leaders

Legit.ng’s Head of Entertainment Desk, Olusola Bodunde-Sanusi joined the Trendupp Awards Jury and presented the prize for the ‘Force of Creative Art’ category to Victor Edem

Legit.ng is committed to supporting creativity and telling the stories of our creative and entertainment industry to the rest of Africa and the world

Legit.ng as a Media Partner and Jury Member at Trendupp Awards 2024

Source: Original

On July 7 2024, Legit.ng partnered with the annual awards ceremony that recognizes achievements in the Nigerian social media community, Trendupp Awards, to report stories about the country's most prominent influencers and impactful content creators.

Trendupp Africa also invited Legit.ng entertainment desk’s head of department, Olusola Bodunde-Sanusi. The award-winning entertainment news leader with over two decades of entertainment industry knowledge joined a premium lineup of industry professionals like Denrele Edun, Do2dtun, Adaora Mbelu (Lumina), Busola Tejumola, Aisha Adamu Augie, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, and Yinka Adebayo as distinguished jurors for this year’s edition.

Speaking about the importance of telling stories that elevate the beauty of the creative industry, the Head of the Entertainment Desk, Olusola Bodunde-Sanusi said,

“We are immensely happy to be doing this. In recent times, we have recognized and celebrated individuals across the entertainment industry, either through owned initiatives or partnerships. This is because entertainment reporting is at the core of Legit.ng’s newsroom. Partnering with Trendupp Awards for the second time underscores our commitment to this industry, and we are excited about what the future holds.”

Olusola who believes in the power of collaboration said that if stakeholders come together and support each other, the potential for greatness would be limitless.

She joined fellow Juror, Yinka Adebayo in presenting 'The Force of Creative Arts' award to the winner of the category, Victor Edem.

Yinka Adebayo and Olusola Bodunde-Sanusi present 'The Force of Creative Art' award to Victor Edem

Source: Original

This partnership makes it the second year that the Trendupp Awards has banked on Legit.ng’s support to partner for stories that bolster the essence of creativity and influence within this market.

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is a Nigerian digital media and news platform. It is a partner of Legit, a holding operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

In 2021, Legit.ng was named the Best News Website at the 2021 African Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA and also emerged most trusted media project winner in the 2023 Global Digital Media Awards by WAN-IFRA when it won the ‘Best Trust Initiative’ award category for its great work in protecting and preserving quality journalism.

Legit.ng is ranked as the #1 news and entertainment platform in Nigeria and the 7th overall most visited website in Nigeria by Alex ranking. The media platform is also the biggest publisher on Facebook by the audience in the ‘Media’ category.

About Trendupp Awards 2024

Trendupp Awards is the first-ever Influencer and Content Creators Awards in Nigeria & Africa. It seeks to recognize and celebrate the efforts of creatives, content creators, influencers, brands and organizations who have contributed immensely to the social media space in Nigeria.

Trendupp Awards is an initiative of Trendupp Africa, a platform where creatives receive support, publish exclusive content, and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa.

Annually themed “The Force of Influence,” Trendupp Awards is focused on recognising content creators, influencers and brands who have impacted the social media community through creative content, disruptive movements, collaborations & campaigns via Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

