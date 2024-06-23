"AnyVerify, 4 others": NIMC Identifies 5 Websites Harvesting, Selling BVNs, NINs For N100
- The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has revealed and listed phishing websites selling the private data of Nigerians
- NIMC’s alarm comes following a statement by Paradigm Initiatives that many websites are offering NINs and BVNs for sale at N100
- NIMC noted that no NIN has been compromised or exposed as it has taken measures to protect its database
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has identified and listed five websites allegedly fraudulently harvesting and selling Nigerians’ data.
This development follows an alarm raised by Paradigm Initiative that some websites are selling Nigerians' National Identification Numbers (NINs), Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs), and passport data.
Names of websites selling private data
NIMC disclosed this in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, on Saturday, June 22, 2024.
Adegoke listed the sites to include:
- idfinder.com.ng,
- Verify.Ng/sign in,
- championtech.com.ng.
- trustyonline.com, and
- anyverify.com.
NIMC:
“NIMC urges the public to disregard any claims or services these websites offer and should not give their data as they are potentially fraudulent and data provided by the public on such websites are gathered and stored to build the data services they illegally provide,” it stated.
NIMC assures the security of data
NIMC stated that sensitive data belonging to Nigerians has not been compromised, as Paradigm Initiative claimed, and that it has taken measures to boost the NIN database.
NIMC asked Nigerians to avoid offering their data to unauthorized and phishing sites, as they risk compromise.
According to reports, NIMC noted that its licensed partners or vendors cannot scan or store NIN slips but verify them via approved channels.
The commission added that it is working with security operatives to arrest fraudsters pretending to be online vendors, saying they would face the law.
Websites selling NINs and BVNs for N100
TheCable reports that Paradigm Initiative said that one of the websites, AnyVerify, has been discovered to be involved in the commercial distribution and sale of Nigerians' personal and private data for as low as N100.
The organization said that AnyVerify and other sites claim to hold and provide access to Nigerians' personal and sensitive data.
The organization said:
“This alarming development presents a major breach of the fundamental rights to privacy, a breach of data privacy rights, and poses significant risks to individuals and the national economy.”
Banks send messages to customers on NIN, BVN update
Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian banks have notified their customers of the need to update their bank account information with their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN) before Friday, March 1, 2024.
The banks said the move was in response to the Central Bank of Nigeria's recent circular dated December 1, 2023.
In the circular, the CBN stated clearly that customers must link their bank accounts with their NIN and BVN.
