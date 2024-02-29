MTN Nigeria subscribers experienced a network outage on Wednesday due to multiple fibre cuts

This outage fueled rumours about the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) enforcing a deadline for subscribers

MTN has apologised and also provided an explanation as engineers worked to resolve the issue

MTN Telecommunications Network has provided an explanation for why some subscribers could not make or receive calls while others could not use the internet through the network.

Subscribers of the telecommunication company experienced a major network outage for most of Wednesday, February 28.

According to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), as of December 2023, MTN boasted 87,038,768 subscribers.

This figure represents 38.79% of the total subscribers in Nigeria who were offline for hours.

MTN explains network outage

Explaining the situation, MTN, in a post on its X account (formerly Twitter), said the network outage was due to 'multiple fibre cuts.'

The tweet reads:

"Important information! ️ We are aware that there has been a service outage. We are working to ensure that this is resolved. We truly regret any inconvenience."

The post was accompanied by an image providing a detailed explanation of the network outage.

It reads:

"Dear Customer. You have been experiencing challenges connecting to the network due to a major service outage caused by multiple fibre cuts, affecting voice and data services.

"Our engineers are working hard to resolve with services gradually being restored in some areas.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and ask for your patience & understanding as the team works to restore full service as soon as possible"

MTN, others get the go-ahead to block millions of SIM cards

Meanwhile, the NCC has approved telecommunication companies to block subscribers who have failed to link their phone numbers to their NIN.

MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile, and others will begin implementation on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The affected SIM cards will be unable to make or receive calls and send text messages to other numbers.

