A young lady who was trying to send money to a friend's bank account experienced a failed transaction and was debited

There was no immediate reversal, and it has been days since. She is confused about the following steps to take

Kalu Uche, an operational manager in one of Nigeria's commercial banks, explained to Legit.ng in an exclusive chat the process of seeking a refund

A bank customer identified himself as Ebere, said he paid N100,000 into a friend's account. However, the transaction failed, he was debited, and there has been no reversal for days.

She wrote:

"I am confused because my bank has failed to reverse my money after transferring N100,000 to a friend. The amount was debited in my account, but the money did not get to her. I don't know what to do."

How to seek a refund

Kalu Uche is an operations manager in one of Nigeria's commercial banks. He has over 15 years of banking experience, rising from being a customer representative to a senior bank staffer.

Network failure is expected in the banking system, and we regularly receive complaints about it.

Usually, funds are reversed after a failed transaction. Occasionally, customers must log a complaint to initiate the reversal process, which should be completed within 72 hours.

The first step is for the customer to search for their bank's contact details (phone numbers or email).

This can be done with a simple Google search or by visiting the bank's social media account. The customer can then call and speak to a bank representative directly to lodge their complaint.

Alternatively, the customer can write to the official customer service email address and wait for a reply.

Also, the customer can directly message the customer representative via social media. It is essential to be careful and ensure it is the correct social media account.

Immediately after the complaint is logged, the bank's representative will begin to find a solution, and an update will be provided within 72 hours, except on weekends.

If the complaint is unresolved, customers can again write an email and copy the CBN via cpd@cbn.gov.ng and contact@cpc.gov.ng. If it is via social media, mention the relevant agencies, such as FCCPC and the CBN, to get attention.

A reversal is always initiated when there is a confirmed failed transaction.

