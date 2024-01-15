Chams Switch, a fintech subsidiary of Chams Holdco Plc, has secured a licence for international payment

Union Pay International has granted Chams Switch, a Fintech subsidiary of Chams Holdco Plc, a licence to handle international payments for UnionPay cards issued by Nigerian banks.

The alliance between Union Pay and Cham Switch would strengthen cooperation between companies and merchants involved in international trade. Photo Credit: Jacob Wackerhausen

According to a statement by the Nigerian-based company, the alliance would strengthen cooperation between companies and merchants in international trade.

This is as the collaboration will expectedly provide a reasonably priced option for international trade, with a particular emphasis on deals involving China and Southeast Asia, BusinessDay reported.

Chams Holdings continues to innovate

Mayowa Olaniyan, the group CEO of Chams HoldCo, said the partnership is a testament to its commitment to innovation and creating value for clients.

She said the company's recently secured $2.5 million investment validates its vision and positions it for sustained growth and impact.

With a robust platform that is completely optimized, UnionPay International helps to facilitate international trade between China and the rest of the globe.

The affordability of UnionPay cards draws Nigerian banks in quickly compared to other foreign trading options.

The company stated that two institutions have already integrated UnionPay cards into their services, adding that there are more plans in the pipeline for more to adopt the channel.

It added that the move positions Chams Switch as a critical player facilitating efficient and cost-effective cross-border transactions.

“In tandem with this exciting development, Chams Switch has secured a $2.5 million investment in early 2023, propelling the company into accelerated growth. The infusion of capital underscores investor confidence in Chams Switch’s strategic vision and capabilities as an emerging leader in the fintech sector.

“Chams Switch’s ChamsPay payment gateway is also experiencing good traction in processing online payments for merchants and is set to accelerate this growth as it forms strategic partnerships and alliances."

The technological conglomerate claimed it is going through a rebirth and trying to establish itself as a force at a time when a new wave of financial technology innovation is resetting the landscape.

Notably, it recently fully transitioned into a Holdco and reformed its management.

