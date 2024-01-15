NOVA Merchant Bank Limited announced it is increasing staff salaries by 50% from November 1, 2023

This comes after it recently got a licence to transition into a commercial bank in the country

The bank also said its 2024 NOVA Graduate Trainee Program is scheduled to start in January 2024 in Lagos

NOVA Merchant Bank Limited has substantially increased its staff's salaries, effective November 1, 2023.

Nova Bank said the salary raise became necessary considering the global economic situation and the impact of high living costs. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt, 10'000 Hours

Source: Getty Images

The significant increment across all staff categories by the board of directors signifies a strategic move, according to the bank in a Tribune Report.

It stated that the move cemented its commitment to workforce development, especially after the bank was okayed to transition into a commercial bank.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the bank was set to begin conversion to an entire commercial banking business after getting a license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The bank also appointed Adebowale Oyedeji as the new managing director and chief executive officer to manage the bank's operations.

Economic conditions necessitate salary increment

The bank explained that the decision became necessary considering the global economic situation and the impact of high living costs.

While it agreed that the prevalent economic condition poses challenges for citizens, the bank said its prioritizing employee welfare would help to guarantee their well-being and financial stability.

Nova Graduate Trainee Program

In addition, the Bank has declared the start of its 2024 NOVA Graduate Trainee Program, which is scheduled to start in January 2024 in Lagos.

This program is part of its commitment to developing the next generation of banking professionals with the necessary expertise to spur financial sector innovation.

The Bank also runs the program to prepare recent graduates for leadership roles by empowering them with the necessary skills for cutting-edge, technology-driven modern banking practice.

Wale Oyedeji, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, said,

“Following a comprehensive assessment of the current economic conditions and their impact on our esteemed staff, we have opted to realign our salary structure to reflect the economic realities. We recognize the implications of recent economic policy actions on costs, and this adjustment is aimed at easing the financial burden borne by our staff and their families”.

Oyedeji restated that the management views honoring and promoting exceptional performance as essential to upholding the Bank's core values. He emphasized that encouraging a balanced career and personal development approach significantly improves workers' general well-being and contentment.

