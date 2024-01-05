Starlink vendors have hiked the price of the hardware from the current N400,000

Users in Nigeria report that the price went from N400,000 to about N1.3 million in two months

The dealers blamed the hike on Forex scarcity and inflation despite the company saying Nigerians can pay in naira

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Vendors selling the famed Elon Musk's internet company's Starlink hardware have hiked the product's price in Nigeria.

According to reports, Nigerians seeking the hardware will have to pay about N1 million for the complete kit if they buy from a third party.

CEO of SpaceX-owned Starlink, Elon Musk Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Vendors blame inflation and forex crisis for hike in price

Findings show users can still purchase the much-sought-after hardware from Starlink's website at N400,000 as of January 5, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

BusinessDay reports that marketers at the Lagos Computer Village said the product's price increased from N300,000 in November 2023 to N1.3 million in January.

The report says the vendors purchase the hardware in bulk and resell it at higher prices.

A dealer lamented on social media how the product price went from N300,000 to N1.3 million in just two months, stating that people from neighboring countries are snapping up the hardware in numbers.

Starlink says Nigerians can purchase hardware in naira

Details show that the product's price remained at N299,000 as of November last year.

Dealers blamed the price surge on traders taking advantage of Nigeria's Forex scarcity and inflation to hike the price.

The company said in July that users in Nigeria could pay using the naira to reduce its exposure to forex crises and keep the product price affordable.

The company also forbids reselling the hardware, according to its purchase agreements.

Users who order from the website wait about one to two weeks before receiving their orders.

Elon Musk’s Starlink ignores Nigeria, opens first African office in another country

Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk-owned satellite internet provider Starlink may have launched its first African service in Nigeria. But, it is choosing Kenya to site its first physical presence in Africa.

The SpaceX company recently posted a job vacancy for the Global Licencing Activation Manager position for sub-Saharan Africa.

The chosen candidate is expected to manage a portfolio of countries, relating internally and externally, to enable the internet firm to become licensed as an internet service provider, bringing the country online to serve people and enterprises worldwide.

Source: Legit.ng