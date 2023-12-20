"Check Your Name": FG Unveils List of 45 Startups, Persons Selected to Get N5 Million For AI Project
- The Nigerian government has announced the N5 million Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Research (NAIR) programme winners.
- The selected persons and startups come from diverse backgrounds, ranging from education, healthcare, and tech
- The Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy said about 45 startups and individuals excelled in the project
Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.
The federal government has listed the names of 45 startups and individuals in its Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Research (NAIR) programme.
Each of the selected startups will get an N5 million grant from the Nigerian government to accelerate and develop their AI projects.
The scheme will boost AI development in Nigeria
The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said the AI researchers come from healthcare, agriculture, finance, and education, which can accelerate Nigeria's landscape onto the global stage.
Tijani added that the programme would boost the country's vibrant and sustainable AI landscape by giving grants and promoting knowledge-sharing and partnership among Nigerians and organizations in the AI industry.
He said the 45 persons and startups selected for the project are some of the best among the many who showed interest in the scheme.
He said:
"After a rigorous evaluation process, with the help of 26 distinguished Nigerian AI experts worldwide, we have identified some exceptional proposals from individuals excelling in AI research.
"From healthcare to agriculture, finance to education, these brilliant researchers are poised to propel Nigeria's tech landscape onto the global stage. These proposals tackle some of our most pressing challenges and offer the potential to revolutionize industries, empower communities, and unlock a future full of possibilities."
The selected startups are diverse and mixed in the AI sectors and individual researchers.
Full list.
- Ofordum Ikenna David: Cancer treatment/healthcare
- TechCare Diagnostics Research Team: Healthcare
- Aurelius: Healthcare
- Hauwa Ahmad Amshi: Healthcare
- Lagos State University: Tech
- Cardio Intel: Tech
- Nurse Oge: Healthcare
- Nasir Idris Ibrahim: Healthcare
- Dr. Obasa, Adekunle Isiaka: Healthcare
- Adejo George Ode: Healthcare
- Tamela: Healthcare
- Maruf Adewole: Healthcare
- All For Tech Empowerment Foundation: Tech
- Quantum Innovative Tech Solutions Ltd: Healthcare
- Life-Elixir Computers: Healthcare
For a comprehensive list, click on the link for details
