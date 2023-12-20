The Nigerian government has announced the N5 million Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Research (NAIR) programme winners.

The selected persons and startups come from diverse backgrounds, ranging from education, healthcare, and tech

The Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy said about 45 startups and individuals excelled in the project

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The federal government has listed the names of 45 startups and individuals in its Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Research (NAIR) programme.

Each of the selected startups will get an N5 million grant from the Nigerian government to accelerate and develop their AI projects.

Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani Credit: LinkedIn

Source: Twitter

The scheme will boost AI development in Nigeria

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said the AI researchers come from healthcare, agriculture, finance, and education, which can accelerate Nigeria's landscape onto the global stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tijani added that the programme would boost the country's vibrant and sustainable AI landscape by giving grants and promoting knowledge-sharing and partnership among Nigerians and organizations in the AI industry.

He said the 45 persons and startups selected for the project are some of the best among the many who showed interest in the scheme.

He said:

"After a rigorous evaluation process, with the help of 26 distinguished Nigerian AI experts worldwide, we have identified some exceptional proposals from individuals excelling in AI research.

"From healthcare to agriculture, finance to education, these brilliant researchers are poised to propel Nigeria's tech landscape onto the global stage. These proposals tackle some of our most pressing challenges and offer the potential to revolutionize industries, empower communities, and unlock a future full of possibilities."

The selected startups are diverse and mixed in the AI sectors and individual researchers.

Full list.

Ofordum Ikenna David: Cancer treatment/healthcare

TechCare Diagnostics Research Team: Healthcare

Aurelius: Healthcare

Hauwa Ahmad Amshi: Healthcare

Lagos State University: Tech

Cardio Intel: Tech

Nurse Oge: Healthcare

Nasir Idris Ibrahim: Healthcare

Dr. Obasa, Adekunle Isiaka: Healthcare

Adejo George Ode: Healthcare

Tamela: Healthcare

Maruf Adewole: Healthcare

All For Tech Empowerment Foundation: Tech

Quantum Innovative Tech Solutions Ltd: Healthcare

Life-Elixir Computers: Healthcare

For a comprehensive list, click on the link for details

After naming winners of its 3MTT scheme, FG invites Nigerians to apply for Its N10m agric project

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ministry of Technology has opened an application for Nigerian tech buffs to apply for its Agriculture Demonstration Project for a chance to get N10 million.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani announced this via his X page on Monday, November 27, 2023.

This comes as the minister unveiled a long list of successful candidates as first cohorts for its 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme.

Source: Legit.ng