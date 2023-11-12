Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy has spoken on an alleged plan to increase data cost

The minister said that the entire conversation that led to the claim was never about increasing data but about data quality

He, however, admitted that some Nigerians cannot afford data, even though statistics show it is quite cheap in the country

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, has finally reacted to the reported plan to increase the cost of data on telecommunication lines in Nigeria.

The minister noted this on his X page, responding to a report based on his interview on AriseTV.

The report, headlined “Cost of data in Nigeria is one of the cheapest in the world,” highlighted the 4-pillar agenda proposed to transform technology in the nation. The minister spoke about how Nigerians talk about data being expensive in the country, "but it is still one of the cheapest in the world."

This, however, stirred reactions from Nigerians, who interpreted the conversation as passing a message on a possible increase in data costs in the country.

Minister reacts

Tijani clarified that the conversation on the TV platform was actually about “quality of service, not advocating for an increase.”

Referring to data shared by an online @DrGeeONE spelling out the average cost of data in selected countries as of 2022, he admitted that Nigeria has an affordability issue.

He said,

"Yes, we have an affordability issue, but that doesn’t invalidate the dataset you also shared. To get to where we need to be as a nation, we must be able to have proper conversations!”

