Biden campaigns on Trump's Truth Social network

US President Joe Biden's reelection campaign has set up an account on Donald Trump's Truth Social network. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Source: AFP

US President Joe Biden is taking on likely 2024 election rival Donald Trump in his own backyard -- at least virtually.

The campaign team for the 80-year-old Democrat on Monday made its first post on Truth Social, the conservative social network set up by Republican frontrunner and former president Trump.

"Well. Let's see how this goes. Converts welcome!" the verified @BidenHQ account said, using as its avatar the "Dark Brandon" meme featuring the president as an animated super hero with red laser eyes.

The Biden reelection campaign followed up with a series of posts showing criticisms of Trump by his trailing Republican rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

"We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny," Biden's campaign said in a separate message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Biden's campaign team separately confirmed that the account was genuine.

Trump set up Truth Social in 2021 after being permanently suspended from the then-Twitter for glorifying violence after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

The Capitol assault came after Trump falsely claimed that he, and not Biden, won the 2020 election.

The pair look increasingly set for a rematch in November 2024.

Tech tycoon Elon Musk reinstated Trump to Twitter in late 2022 but the ex-president has mainly stayed away, apart from briefly returning to post his police mugshot following his arrest in an election interference case in Georgia.

