The local manufacturing of SIM cards for telecommunication companies in Nigeria has saved the country N55 billion

Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Umar Danbatta, revealed this recently

The NCC banned the importation of SIM cards into Nigeria 12 months ago, and licensed firms like Cardcentre and SecureID for local manufacturing

One year after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)'s ban on SIM card importation, local SIM card manufacturing is now worth about N55 billion.

According to the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this at the second edition of the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous, NTICE 2023 Expo in Lagos, the ban has eased the burden on the sector for Forex and also created businesses worth N55 billion for local manufacturers.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Umar Danbatta Credit: PeopleImages "For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material."

Source: Getty Images

SIM card manufacturing adds value to Nigeria's economy

The Executive Commissioner of Technical Services at NCC, Ubale Maska, represented Danbatta at the event.

He said the move has led to the industry's emergence of direct and indirect jobs.

Reports say the NCC boss said the telecoms sector is one the most significant contributors to the economic growth of Nigeria, visible by the number of achievements recorded in the industry.

The sector's performance was responsible for lifting Nigeria out of recession with a 12.45% contribution to the country's GDP in Q4 of 2020, Danbatta stated.

NCC generates $820 million from 5G auction

He said NCC generated about $820 million from the auction of 3.5GHz spectrum band licenses to three operators in the business to enhance the deployment of 5G services in Nigeria.

The NCC has made a number of strides in the industry such five minutes SIM block and the dormancy period for SIM cards from six months to one year.

Also, the telecoms regulator warned Nigerians to stay away from unapproved phone types in the country and rolled out the names and brands in the country.

The NCC helmsman stated that telecom services in Nigeria has continued to improve and tariffs largely remained unchanged and stable despite the hike in cost of service provision in the sector.

Companies such as Cardcentre Nigeria Limited and SecureID are top card manufacturing firms in Nigeria with massive revenue generation.

