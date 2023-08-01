The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has proposed to cut the time taken to block a stolen SIM card to five minutes

The Commission said telecom companies should reduce the time from 30 to five minutes

The proposal is contained in a draft amendment of regulatory requirements by NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has suggested that the timeframe taken to block SIM cards of a reported stolen phone be cut down from 30 to five minutes.

The information was disclosed during a three-day public inquiry of six regulatory mechanisms at NCC’s office in Abuja.

Vice Chairman of Nigeria Communications Commission, Umar Dambata Credit: NCC

Source: Facebook

NCC proposes a raft of changes to telecom rules

The Deputy Director of Technical Standards and Networks Integrity, Edoyemi Ogoh, said the amendment was being made via the Draft Quality of Service Business Rules.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ogoh said per the proposed amendment, once a phone is reported and confirmed stolen, the service provider must block the line within five minutes.

He said:

“For Section 1.3H, this subsection basically talks about the request to block reported stolen phones. We are looking at once it is reported and confirmed stolen to reduce the timeline from 30 minutes to five minutes.”

According to Ogoh, the reason for the regulation amendment is to be abreast of the changes in the technology ecosystem and stay updated with recent events in the industry.

He said the proposal was made to ensure subscribers got quality service.

NCC’s Vice Chairman, Umar Danbata, noted that the communications industry is critical for creativity and technological advancement.

New proposals meant to enhance quality service delivery

A Punch report says that Dambata stated that the proposed review is essential so the communications industry meets the demands of the dynamic era.

Danbatta said:

“The communications sector is at the forefront of innovation and technological advancements to drive economic growth and societal development. It affords seamless communication, fosters connectivity, and creates an enabling environment to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

“However, with the laudable advancements in the sector comes great responsibility on the part of the government to ensure an enabling environment for the industry to thrive through the introduction/amendment of key regulatory instruments.

“The regulatory instruments being considered during this public inquiry are vital to ensuring that the communications sector meets the demands of the ever-evolving digital age.”

NCC warns phone dealers against buying, selling unapproved Phones, Lists Types

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned cell phone dealers against buying or selling unapproved devices in Nigeria.

The director of the Consumer Affairs Bureau of the Commission, Emilia Nwokolo, gave the warning at a sensitisation programme at the GSM Village in Abuja.

Leadership reported that Nwokolo said there was a need to inform sellers at the market so they do get into trouble with the authorities for selling unapproved devices.

Source: Legit.ng