Bitcoin plunged below $25,000 reacting to the news that Elon Musk sold Bitcoin

Companies that have ties with Bitcoin, Coinbase, and others also saw a drop in shares

Meanwhile, there are some pointers to the Futures market as the primary driver of the price drop

Following the disclosure that Elon Musk's space exploration business, SpaceX, had sold its BTC holdings, Bitcoin plunged sharply below the $25,000 level, frightening investors and dealers.

The price of the most popular cryptocurrency dropped to a low of $24,711, causing shares of companies with ties to Bitcoin, like Coinbase, Marathon Digital, and Riot Platforms, to see comparable drops.

SpaceX has sold all of its Bitcoin holdings after marking them down in value for the years 2021 and 2022. Photo credit - CoinDesk, Wall Street Journal

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2023 Finance Act into law, introducing a series of reform to modernize Nigeria's fiscal framework before he exited office on May 28, 2023.

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2023 Finance Act into law, introducing a series of reform to modernize Nigeria’s fiscal framework before he exited office on May 28, 2023.

One of the provisions in the Act is the introduction of a 10% tax on proceeds from the disposal of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Musk’s company sold some bitcoin

According to documents examined by The Wall Street Journal, SpaceX has sold all of its Bitcoin holdings after marking them down in value for the years 2021 and 2022.

"SpaceX wrote down the value of Bitcoin it owns by a total of $373 million last year and in 2021 and has sold the cryptocurrency,"

Financial filings indicated SpaceX's huge expenditure: around $5.2 billion in total for 2022, covering property purchase, equipment, and R&D spending. However, the actual amount of the sold Bitcoin remains unknown.

Notably, Elon Musk said publicly in 2021 that SpaceX had a specific amount of Bitcoin, coinciding with Tesla's statement that it intended to buy $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. This action significantly helped BTC reach a then-record high of almost $43,000.

Tesla, another Musk-led company, experienced a similar growth pattern with its Bitcoin holdings.

The electric vehicle giant's financial reports for the second quarter of 2023 showed a retained BTC worth of about $184 million, indicating the sale of nearly 75% of its initial $1.5 billion holding.

Despite the media hysteria around SpaceX's Bitcoin sale, the futures market seems to have been the primary driver of the price drop.

According to Coinglass's data, the market saw the greatest futures liquidation cascade since FTX's ascent, with BTC long liquidations amassing an astounding $386.68 million.

