A recent feature introduced by Google now allow users detect if new search results from the web contain their information

Users can also ask that certain information they do not want be removed online

In addition, the feature makes it easy to find parental controls directly in Search

To assist users in maintaining control over their personal data, privacy, and online safety, Google has released new tools that detect web result containing user information.

Additionally, Google is making it simple to access parental controls directly from Search. Users can do this by typing the proper query, such as "Google parental controls" or "Google family link," and a box with instructions on how to change their parental controls will appear.

Google advises getting in touch with the offending website and asking it to take down the harmful content. Photo credit - TechMoran, Fotor

Source: UGC

While these tools are initially only accessible in the United States and in English, Google stated that it is trying to expand their availability to additional languages and other nations worldwide.

New feature makes it easy to find parental control

In a blog post unveiling the feature, Google Vice President Danielle Romain stated that in the coming days, the company will be rolling out a new dashboard that will let users know if web results with their contact information are showing up on Search.

“Then, using the tool, you can simply ask Google to remove certain results. To give you even more peace of mind, we will also let you know when new search results from the web that contain your contact information appear in Search.”

It added that the company is also making it easier to find parental controls directly in Search through relevant query like ‘google parental controls’ or ‘Google family link that will show a box with information on how to manage parental controls.

Users can access this tool in the Google app by clicking on their Google account photo and selecting “Results about you,” or by visiting the ‘Results about you’ website.”

How to submit a removal request to Google

You can ask for removal of personal information if you Googled yourself and found it in a search result by selecting the three dots next to the item. You will then be directed to Google's new removal tool, where you will be prompted with some questions on the nature of the information being shared.

The request is then filed and examined. By selecting the "Results about you" dropdown menu option from the "account settings" button at the top right, you may also access the main Google app for iPhone or Android.

The business emphasises that it lacks the authority to deactivate the website where the information truly resides. Any content Google removes from its results may still be available online since Google Search displays information gathered from websites all over the internet. It might be accessible via social media or other search engines.

In that instance, Google advises getting in touch with the offending website and asking it to take down the harmful content.

Source: Legit.ng