Elon Must said Twitter logo and brand will be replaced sooner than expected.

There are indications that the logo will be replaced with an "X," logo

He said the new logo go live worldwide tomorrow if it is available today

Elon Musk has stated that he wants to replace Twitter's current bird emblem with a "X" logo.

In a Tweet, the billionaire stated that the social media will soon drop the Twitter brand, including all the birds.

Reuters reported that Musk in a Twitter Spaces audio chat replied that the changes should have been done a long time.

Elon Musk says Twitter logo to be replaced with "X" logo

Source: UGC

Twitter brand to go soon

Sharing a flickering image of an "X," Musk said the change in brand and logo of Twitter was long due and will soon take effect

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He tweeted, "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds".

This comes after the company's name was changed to X Corp to represent the billionaire's desire to develop a mega chat similar to China's WeChat.

He suggested in a subsequent conversation that the new "X" logo might be unveiled earlier than anticipated.

He wrote, "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,"

Recent controversies about Twitter

Since Musk took over Twitter in October, the social media site has come under fire for its contentious updates, which include the removal of the necessity for users to demonstrate their notoriety in the news, entertainment, or elsewhere in favor of verification for paying Twitter Blue customers.

According to Reuters report, Twitter started compensating social media influencers who match the engagement requirements.

The most current scandal surrounding Twitter involves a lawsuit that and claims that the business owes former employees million in severance pay.

Since Musk acquired the company last year, more than half of the workers has been let go in an effort to reduce costs.

Elon Musk's Twitter Lists Criteria to Qualify For Advert-Sharing Revenue With Content Creators

In a related news, legit.ng reported that Twitter announced on July 13, 2023, that content creators will be entitled to a portion of the advertising money the firm generates.

Twitter said in a post that authors would receive a portion of the sales from advertisements that were placed in their answers. They said that qualified creators needed to have a Stripe payment account and be verified users with at least 5 million post impressions in the previous three months.

Source: Legit.ng