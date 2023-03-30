Nigeria will on Saturday 28th of January 2023 join the international community to observe Global Data Privacy Day 2023. It is a Day that has been set aside to create awareness of fundamental rights and freedoms relating to the privacy of citizens in the data processing ecosystem.

Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami Photo credit - Vanguard

In line with the overarching global objective of awareness on data privacy, the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), will be organizing a National Privacy Week, which is a week of intensive focus on awareness creation in the area of data subjects’ rights, capacity building on data governance, data breach remediation among others.

The Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, will flag-off the National Privacy Week with a press conference on the Global Data Privacy Day. The National Privacy Week also coincides with the one year anniversary of the establishment of the Bureau.

The NDPB under the leadership of Dr. Vincent Olatunji as its National Commission and CEO will set-up an Accelerated Data Breach Remediation unit to resolve petitions from data subjects within the National Privacy Week.

