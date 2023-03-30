The Nigerian government is making moves to provide free internet access in designated locations across the country

The federal government approved a plan to install free broadband internet in airports, schools and markets

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy said the plan would be led by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC)

Nigeria's Federal Executive Council has approved N24.2 billion for installing internet facilities at 20 airports, institutions of learning, and markets across Nigeria.

Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, disclosed this when briefing State House reporters on the outcome of the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Abuja.

FG approved N24.2 billion for the project to be led by NCC

Premium Times reports that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will lead the provision of the facilities at the designated spots.

Pantami said:

"The Federal Executive Council has approved two memos for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) a parastatal under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

" In these memos, the NCC will implement specific intervention projects.

"Internet will be provided in 20 selected airports in Nigeria and higher institutions of learning as well as some markets to support micro, small, and medium enterprises.

" A contract was awarded for providing broadband in some selected airports, 20 of which will be covered in the project's first phase.

"You have three airports in each geo-political zone.

"In the South-west you have two in Lagos State, one in Ondo State; South-east you have Imo, Anambra, and Enugu States will benefit; Rivers and Akwa-Ibom States for South-south.

"North-central has the Federal Capital Territory and Kwara States; Kano, Sokoto and Kebbi States will benefit from the North-west, while Borno, Adamawa, and Gombe States will benefit from the North-east Region."

Pantami said the federal government would provide free internet for use by passengers coming to the airports, saying that a model has been established to effectively maintain the facilities.

According to the minister, about 43 higher institutions would be connected to accessible internet facilities.

"Some of them are universities, some polytechnics, and the price for the contract which covers the airports and institutions of learning is N18.95 billion.

" The second approval was for providing broadband to some selected markets at the cost of N5.25 billion.

" The total for both memos is N24.20 billion, and the project is going to be implemented by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)," the minister explained.

Barring last-minute hitches, Nigeria will be the first African country to have free internet access at designated places.

In 2018, Google rolled out internet hotspots, known as Google Stations, across cities like Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

Free Wi-Fi hotspots are available at the Landmark Centre, The Palms Mall, Ikeja Mall, and MMA2 Domestic Airport Terminal in Lagos State.

TechPoint quotes Anjali as saying Google Station for Nigeria was expected to reach 200 locations across five cities by the end of 2019.

