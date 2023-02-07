The decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria not to introduce 5000 naira notes has been questioned.

NACCIMA Director General Sola Obadimu feels CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele made a mistake.

He argues that if the CBN had launched the N5000 note, it would achieve the same purpose as redesigning the new notes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Director-General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, Sola Obadimu, has questioned the Central Bank of Nigeria's decision not to release higher denomination naira notes.

According to him, the CBN should have introduced N5,000 notes rather than redesigning old notes.

Speaking in an interview with Obadimu, explained that while the new policy on the Naira was laudable, there would have been less pressure on the masses if it was done differently, Punch reports.

DG NACCIMA Sola Obadimu Photo credit: @NACCIMA

Source: Facebook

Why the new notes are important

The director-general stressed that introducing N5,000 notes would have mopped up the money in circulation without creating so much discomfort for Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He argued that the hardship Nigerians are facing with the new policy would have been nonexistent or reduced to the barest minimum.

His words:

“If I were the CBN governor, all I would have done was to have introduced N5,000 note. That would have helped to mop up the money in circulation without the kickbacks we are getting.

"The CBN would have also spent less money printing new notes, because it is a higher denomination, fewer amounts of bills would have been printed.’’

Naira against other currencies

Speaking further Obadimu noted that the redesign move of CBN has failed to help or strength of the Naira against foreign currencies was a major concern.

According to him, it is disheartening to note that the Naira is weak against foreign currencies, particularly the dollar and Euro.

“Another thing is that our highest denomination, which is N1, 000, is only worth two dollars at official rate and it is not too good for our image.

“There are 50 and 100 Euro notes and how much is 100 Euro note in Naira.

“A Euro is almost N1, 000. So, 100 Euro is about N100, 000.

“That is just a bill and ours is worth just two dollars, which is not good for our image.’’

The DG also spoke on the move to switch fully to a cashless policy which the CBN is trying to implement.

He pointed out that while the decision represents the new world order, he questioned again the timing.

“For instance the government is talking about cashless economy which is good because the world is moving toward full digitisation, a paperless world.

"But we are not there yet when it comes to internet infrastructure. For instance, when a financial transaction declines, you get debited and the bank cannot refund you for up to three weeks even if the transaction is to the same bank.

“So, for the urban network to improve and for the rural areas to catch up, government has to invest heavily in infrastructure so that every part of Nigeria will be digitised."

Video shows bank staff jumping back fence

Meanwhile, in another report, Nigerians getting desperate for cash is leaving thousand of bank staff fearing for their lives.

In the latest development, a video shows the staff jumping bank fence as customers get more frustrated.

Nigerians have reacted to the video while the CBN has continued to insist that there will no deadline extension.

Source: Legit.ng