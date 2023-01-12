6 top global companies have announced intentions to layoff some of their staff in the next few months

Amazon will sack 18,000 people, Salesforce will fire 7,000, and Goldman Sachs plans to layoff 3,200 staff

The lay-off is in continuation of global job cuts which started in the second half of 2022

Only two weeks into the new year, thousands of people working for top companies have already lost their jobs. Going by disclosures by some companies, many more are going to be laid off in the coming months.

In the second half of 2022, top tech companies led global job cuts, totalling about 97,000, according to a research report by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an outplacement services firm. Major companies whose staff were affected by the job cuts include, Microsoft, Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Lyft and Coinbase.

The number of companies joining the list and the number of staff affected by global job cuts seems to be rising, even in 2023. Legit.ng compiles a list of companies that have announced plans to cut the size of their workforce.

Twitter

Social media platform Twitter, last week, laid off no less than a dozen staff from its offices in Ireland and Singapore. The laid-off staff include Twitter's senior director of revenue policy, Analuisa Dominguez and the head of site integrity for Twitter's Asia-Pacific region, Nur Azhar Bin Ayob.

The reports about the recent layoffs were confirmed by Ella Irwin, Twitter's head of trust and safety, in an email to Bloomberg.

Since Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a reported sum of $44 million in October 2022, there have been several batches of job cuts in an effort to revamp the company which he claims was on the brink of bankruptcy.

Under Musk's management, about 5,000 Twitter staff have been either fired or voluntarily departed, as the company now faces multiple suits over debts from rents, private chartered plane flights and other services

McDonald's

McDonald's is also planning layoffs of staff as it intends to reorganise the company, prioritising restaurant expansion. CNBC disclosed this, citing a company-wide memo from Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's Chief Executive Officer

Kempczinski's memo did not state how many jobs will be cut off or how many new restaurants will be opened in the course of the year as part of the reorganisation, but he however announced a handful of internal promotions.

McDonald's plan to cut jobs comes as a surprise to many, given its recent performance, compared to its competitors in the food restaurant franchise sector.

Amazon

Amazon is set to lay off about 18,000 staff worldwide. The announcement was made in a memo signed by Andy Jassy, the Chief Executive officer and posted on the company's website.

The job cuts which will be the largest in the history of the 28-year-old company will affect staff working in Amazon Go, Amazon Stores and the human resources department.

Jassy says the job cut is as a result of an uncertain economic outlook but promises that benefits will be paid to the affected staff as they will be informed as early as January 18.

Salesforce

In a major tech layoff announcement, software giant, Salesforce disclosed that it would cut 10% of its workforce. The company's co-CEO, Marc Benioff, made the announcement in a letter to employees, citing the reason for the decision as being a change in consumer behaviour.

The company reported a total staff number of 73,541 worldwide in January 2022. Cutting off 10% of its workforce will no doubt, see no less than 7,000 staff members exiting the company.

Vimeo

American video hosting, sharing, and services platform provider, Vimeo also announced in the New Year of job cuts to about 11% of its workforce. Anjali Sud, the company's Chief Executive Officer disclosed this in a message to employees shared on the company's blog.

Sud said the decision to reduce the size of the team is based on the company's plan to achieve growth and profitability goals in a way that is far less dependent on the broader market.

The job cuts will cut across nearly every region and department, but those majorly affected will come from the Sales and R&D departments.

Goldman Sachs

One of America's biggest banks, Goldman Sachs is starting the new year with plans to cut about 3,200 jobs. The layoff is the investment bank's response to a number of factors including a challenging economy and a sharp decline in the number of deals and stock listings.

