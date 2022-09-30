The Nigerian tech ecosystem is brimming with talents, but there have also been a lot of exits from the system

But Oluwajoba Oloba, The Nest Hub co-founder in Yaba said Nigeria should do more to retain its talent pool

Oloba said the country should create a programme that will keep Nigerian tech talents outside the country in touch with those at home

Oluwajoba Oloba, the co-founder of the Nest Hub, a co-working space in the heart of Yaba in Lagos, has some ideas about how Nigeria can convert the present mass exodus of young tech talents from the country to its advantage.

During an interview at Legi.ng’s flagship programme, Digital Talk Show, Oloba said that the school and society do not equip Nigerian youths to survive in the present-day job market.

Oluwajoba Oloba, Co-founder, The Nest Hub Credit: The Nest Hub

Nigeria's creative industry, key to retaining talents

He said that Nigeria could benefit so much from its abundant tech talents and creatives, saying that Nigeria has gotten so much exposure and international recognition from both the creative industry and tech ecosystem.

He said:

“The creative space is another area that has been heavily neglected. Look at our exports; look at the music we are churning out; look at the kind of things it has given us - international accolades and recognition. It’s within the creative space and within the tech space.”

He stated that Nigeria should look into the future and increase the chunk of people coming out from these two areas so that the country can still have enough talent pool to draw from when people leave.

Oloba expressed optimism about Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, saying that there are programmes that help people travel legally while also training and equipping them with the required skills to survive.

Nigeria should create programmes for those in diaspora

According to him, people will keep leaving for different reasons; this is not the first time this happened. He cited the early 1980s when a lot of Nigerians left the country.

“What is good about this time is that there is the internet now. It’s not about not going, it is what happens after. Instead of deterring people from leaving, how do we make sure we have more people trained? The people that left, we keep a relationship with them so that at end of the day, some of them can come back to Nigeria and replicate whatever they’ve seen outside that will benefit Nigeria, Oloba said.”

The Nest Hub boss said that rather than see the present exodus as a brain drain, Nigeria should readjust its focus and see it as a brain gain by creating a pipeline that will keep them in touch with the country.

When asked if there is hope for the tech ecosystem in Nigeria, he stated that Nigeria should create a programme where those in the diaspora can engage with those still at home.

For organisations to retain talents, he said employers must be creative with their recruitment requirements to have skills.

What employers do to retain staff

“It’s the generation that we are in. We have more impatient people now that want to work for three months, five months, then they move. They want to try something new,” he said.

The tech buff stated that employers need to understand their community, their staff, and their needs, be there for them, create an enabling environment and be interested in them.

“I have heard different models that people do, even some founders paying their employees’ spouses salaries and making life conducive for their staff.”

Oloba said the priority for many talents is convenience, and if employers can create enough incentives for their staff, they will retain the skills.

