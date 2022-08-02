The Industrial Training Fund has said it is finalising plans to begin the manufacture of Android Mobile phones in Nigeria

The agency's Director-General, Joseph Ari stated that plans are at the last stage to begin the roll out of the phones soon

According to him, the manufacturing plants have been installed with the lasted machines and that the agency is partnering with a Nigerian and Indian firm to train engineers

Joseph Ari, the Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund stated recently that the agency is finalising plans to process requirements to enable Nigeria to begin mass production of Android phones in the country.

Ari spoke in Jos on Monday, August 1, 2022, during a media briefing which was organised by the ITF to disclose its strategic policy direction for the 2022 - 2025 period.

Nigeria to start mass production of Android phones Credit: Creative-Family

Source: Getty Images

Sample phone released to Buhari in 2021

The Punch reported the DG said apart from trying to widen the capacity of the machines involved in the mass production of Android phones, there was also the need to for the ITF to finalise the legal requirements for the purpose of intellectual and patent rights.

He said that the agency released a sample of the Android mobile in June 2022 to President Muhammadu Buhari, but that the issues around productions are long and different.

The ITF boss said that he inspected the assembly plant sometimes ago which has been installed at the Model Skill Training Centre in Abuja due to the need to scale up capacity of the machines which also been installed.

BusinessDay reported Ari as saying that the agency is at the final stage of finalising the legal framework and other things and is at the concluding end to find the legal angle for the the purpose of intellectual property rights, saying that from June last year up to this moment, the agency had done a lot to make sure that it rolls out the mass production of Android Mobile phones from a private company in Lagos.

Legal requirements at the last stage

He stated that an African and Indian company has been penciled down to collaborate with the agency capacity building and that a memorandum of association have been signed.

The ITF boss criticized the rate of unemployment in Nigeria which he said stands at over 33 per cent, saying that the situation has remained because over 23 million Nigerians want to work but lack the needed skills.

