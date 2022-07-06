Amazon has announced another lucrative position for Lagos-based professionals who are willing to relocate abroad

The e-commerce giant said it coming to Nigeria to interview software developers for its back-end and front-end

According to the company, the candidates must hit the ground running and be willing to work to meet customers' expectations

Amazon, the e-commerce giant is looking for tested Software Development Engineers who are Lagos-based to work on innovative and leading technologies.

According to firm, the developers will be responsible for solving complex problems and front-end and back-end services that scale to millions of requests and deployed around the world, according to reports.

The search for exceptional candidates

The services should also deliver exceptional customer experience. The position needs deep technical expertise, excellent leadership skills and the ability to start of immediately.

Due to this, the Amazon International Events team will be in Lagos for Software Developer II to interview eligible candidates who wants to relocate to Canada, Ireland and the US to work in the company’s consumer division.

According to information posted on the company’s website, it is building extremely customer focused software that can also serve many fast-growing businesses for decades to come. The project will have regular reviews with the company’s senior leaders.

The scope of the project is set to scale rapidly for the next few years post launch.

Amazon setting up shop in Nigeria

The company announced recently that it is coming to set up shop in Nigeria.

Global e-commerce giant, Amazon is making plans to launch marketplaces in Nigeria, South Africa and Columbia as early as next year.

The company’s growth will spur more competition for local players like Jumia, Thryve Platforms and Mercado Libre. Amazon also wants to expand to Belgium, internal documents state.

All countries are expected to get their own marketplace and access to Amazon's fulfilment service called Fulfillment by Amazon

