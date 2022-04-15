The world's richest man, Elon Musk is not giving up in quest to buy the social media company, Twitter

Musk said he said some plans up his sleeves if his offer to acquire the company falls through and that he is liquid enough to make the purchase

He made a bid of $43 billion on Thursday to acquire the company in what many saw as a hostile take after he bought 9.2 per cent of the company

After he was out bided by Vanguard Investment group in his move to buy Twitter, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk has somewhat activated his much-touted Plan B.

Musk had submitted a $43bn bid to buy over the social media giant, Twitter on Thursday, April 14, 2022, but later in the day at the TED conference recently said that he has enough funds to acquire the microblogging site and already has a Plan B handy if the board decides not to give in to his offer, Forbes report said.

Musk clears the air over his liquidity

The Tesla CEO said he can buy the company, stating that he has enough cash to make it happen, as doubts persist over his liquidity since it is believed that most of his money is tied up in Tesla and stocks.

The SpaceX billionaire said he will activate his Plan B if the board of directors, which he rejected to join earlier in the week, refuses to discuss his offer.

New plan on to take over Twitter

This is contrary to what the business mogul had said during his filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission where his offer to buy over Twitter was said to be his best and final offer.

He said the reason he wants to buy the social media firm is that it is the de facto town square and says it is important for it to maintain the tenets of free speech in society.

Musk revealed that he is not concerned about making money from the company, saying he wants to convert the company to an open-source where users could review code, rather tweets.

Elon Musk sued to court by Twitter shareholders for failing to disclose stake in time

Legit.ng has reported that former Twitter shareholders have dragged the world’s richest man, Elon Musk to court for failing to reveal his stake in Twitter on time.

The shareholders say they missed out on the recent events in Twitter’s stock price because Musk waited long before disclosing a 9.2 per cent in the microblogging site, according to Reuters’ report.

In a class action filed in the Manhattan federal court, New York, the stakeholders said the billionaire businessman made false and misleading statements and omissions by not revealing he had invested in Twitter by 24, 2022, as the law requires.

