Crypto adoption is so widespread in the United Kingdom that operators started erecting Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) for them.

On Friday, March 11, 2022, the United Kingdom’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced that crypto ATM operators in the country should shut down with immediate effect as they lack the requisite license to operate.

The FCA, in a published notice on Friday, said non of the operators have the required license to do business in the UK, hence all machines are illegal.

Unlicensed operators to go

According to the notice, ATMs offering crypto asset exchange services in the UK must obtain registration with the FCA and abide by the UK Money Laundering Regulations (MLR). The FCA stressed that none of the crypto assets companies are registered with them or have been approved to offer crypto ATM services.

According to data from CoinATMRadar, there are 81 crypto ATMs in the UK, with the majority located in the London Area. Manchester, Oxford and Birmingham also host a few machines.

The notice by the FCA comes after a court ruling against Gidiplus, a crypto ATM services operator in the country.

The FCA gave licenses to only 33 crypto companies in August 2020 under the MLR framework.

Also, the financial regulator gave temporary registration to 22 companies to operate until March 31 this year.

