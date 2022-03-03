Nigeria may soon see an end to oil bunkering and theft going by the development of technology that detects pipeline vandalism

Chinese Technology giant, Huawei said it has come up with the solution that will reduce, if not eliminate oil theft in Nigeria

The company's Director in Nigeria, Li Wei said the company is ready to support Nigeria's digital transformation drive

Nigeria may soon see an end to oil theft which contributes it not meeting her Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota.

Huawei, the network gear-making company has said it has developed an intelligent pipeline monitoring system to help track crude oil theft.

What Huawei is saying

The Director of Huawei Nigeria Enterprises Business, Li Wei said this at a press briefing during the Nigerian International Energy Summit on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

According to Wei, Huawei will go on to support the digital transformation of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry through the development of tech solutions.

Huawei develops anti-oil theft technology in Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

What the top official is saying

The Huawei chief said that the fibre vibration warning system used in the development of the technology uses artificial intelligence to identify scenarios acrurately.

Wei said with the high identification precision and accurate positioning, quick response, the technology will help ensure that pipeline safety is ensured and vandalism reduced.

The Huawei Director the company will provide high-quality ICT solutions and services as well as help Nigeria in building a talent pool.

HUAWEI launches entry-level HUAWEI Y6p with 5000mAh long battery life

Legit.ng has reported that Huawei has recently launched its high-quality entry-level HUAWEI Y6p. Holding the phone for the first time in Phantom Purple, Emerald Green or Midnight Black, you’d find it hard to believe that it’s a budget phone.

The HUAWEI Y6p not only has a triple rear camera, but one of its most attractive features is its sizable 5000mAh battery within its sleek size – a step up from the 4000mAh in many other models. With HUAWEI Y6p’s powerful battery, you won’t have to worry about charging your phone frequently.

You essentially have your phone on you every day – but will your smartphone’s battery life suffice? Battery life is an important consideration for people who have to travel often or have to commute to work. The new HUAWEI Y6p is the model with the biggest battery capacity within the HUAWEI Y Series. After a single full charge, it can support up to 32 hours of video playback or up to 20 hours of continuous 4G surfing, giving a much-needed boost to battery life for your daily needs.

Source: Legit.ng