Facebook, owned by Meta has become one of the latest global companies to pile economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The parent company of both Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger said it will stop Russia-owned state media from monetising content on its platforms as a way to pressure Kremlin to pull back from Ukraine.

The beginning of pressure on Russia

The company announced the ban via a tweet by its Head of Security Nathaniel Gleicher.

The tweet said Meta is now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetising “our platform anywhere in the world.” The company said it will continue put labels on additional Russian state media.

The social giant had earlier restricted access to the official Facebook accounts of Russian media outlets: the Zvezda TV channel, the RIA Internet sites and they demand that Meta removes the labels and restrictions.

Russia fights back

Nick Clegg, Meta’s Vice President of Global Affairs stated that Russian government ordered the company to stop the independent fact-checking and labelling of contents posted on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media firms.

Clegg said the angry Russian government said that they will be restricting the use of Meta’s services in retaliation for censoring their contents.

US, UK, others Pile ‘devastating’ economic pressure on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine

Legit.ng reported that the United States President, Joe Biden on Thursday, February 24, 2022, unleashed what he calls a devastating set of sanctions against Russia for the brazen invasion of Ukraine.

Biden said the new sanctions will squeeze the Russian economy and, while it may not deter Putin, who has some allied countries, will force his people to call him to order and make him leave Ukraine.

According to Biden during a television address to Americans, said Putin chose the war as he has been building blood banks and hospitals across the border with Ukraine in preparation for the attack that has now claimed lives on both sides.

