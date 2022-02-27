Serial failure has was caught when he embedded a Bluetooth device into his own ear in other to cheat in an exam in India

The student was seen caught when a team of external supervisor came to the school unannounced

The speaker of a mobile phone was found implanted into his ear when he was frisked by the external examiners

A final year student of medicine is under investigation after he was alleged to have cheated by implanting a micro Bluetooth device into his ear, according to a university official.

Sources said it was the final attempt for the student after he has repeatedly since he got admission into the university 11 years ago.

Professor walking by college students taking test in classroom Credit: Chris Ryan

Source: Getty Images

The student, who is studying medicine in a private university, was writing the exam at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College when he was apprehended with a mobile phone in the inner pocket of his trouser connected to a Bluetooth device, according to Dean at the Medical College, Sanjay Dixit.

How they were caught

The Independent reported that school authorities were unable to recover the Bluetooth device as they searched the student, whose name has not been mentioned by the university.

Dixit said the student was taking the General Medicine exam on Monday, February 21, 2022, along with 13 others when external supervisors came unannounced and they found one student with a mobile phone and another with a Bluetooth device.

Dixit said that the students had intentionally hidden those devices because they were asked to submit all electronics gadgets in their possession to the invigilators.

After concluding the investigation, it would be known if the case can be transferred to the police for using unfair means in an exam, says the deputy registrar, Rachna Thakur was with the external invigilators.

Microphone surgically implanted into the student's ear

Vice-chancellor of the invigilator team, Renu Jain said the microphones were surgically fitted into the ears of both students. He said cases have been prepared against both students, saying that a Committee of DAVV will take a decision in this case.

Students getting caught in mass cheating or using cunning means to not get caught is not unusual in India where competition is intense as candidates outnumber the number of vacancies for a job and seats in colleges for courses.

