Two friends who were stuck after losing their jobs have struck a fortune after converting their cartoon ducks to NFTs

Thorn Melcher and Mandy Musselwhite were both broke with one of them having less than N415 in her account and another having a negative account balance

The friends, although newbies on the NFTs world, sold over N48 million in less than 6 hours after they launched the duck cartoons

Two women who almost lost their house has struck a fortune after coming up with an ingenious way to raise money in order not to be evicted.

Thorne Melcher lost her software engineering job in February 2021 and they were grappling with paying bills as her friend, Mandy Musselwhite was unable to help with her artwork which wasn’t selling enough to cover the ever-bloating bill.

Friends make fortunes selling NFTs Credit: CNBC

Source: UGC

They jointly own a home outside Atlanta. They could not meet up paying mortgage on the house. They blew up their savings and could not afford N1.2 million property almost four years ago.

Ducks to the rescue

The friends also owned a couple of two geese and have also raised six ducks and other animals.

25-year-old Musselwhite said they had to think fast. She told CNBC that they did not want to lose the property because they and the animals love it.

Afraid of losing the house the friends co-created Dastardly Ducks, a collection of 10,000 cartoon duck non-fungible tokens (NFTs) generated code with unique combinations of over 100 different traits so as to raise money. They launched this January and it sold out in less than six hours, making them close to N50 million.

How duck cartoons saved them

The friends enthused that by selling the cartoon ducks, they have been able to save their house as they never imagined that their lives will turn around so dramatically so fast.

As newbies to the NFTs space, a small group of supporters helped generate interest in the project making it an astounding success.

It was perfect timing too. The friends owed over N14 million in mortgage and had to drop off a cheque to their lawyer on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Before the sale, the friends had a few bank accounts overdrawn. One shared account “was less than N415,” Melcher says. Musselwhite had a balance of negative N1,700 in one account, she says, and just 89 cents left on her Cash App.

